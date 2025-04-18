Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manchester City deal could impact Liverpool’s approach for this transfer target.

Liverpool have set their sights on bringing in a marquee centre-forward this summer to take their forward line to the next level.

After announcing Mohamed Salah’s new two-year deal, focus is now on who will be joining him at forefront of the attack next season. As things stand, it is looking increasingly likely that Darwin Nunez will leave Anfield in the summer, as he has struggled to establish himself as a reliable option under Arne Slot.

After spending a club record of £85 million on the Uruguayan, Liverpool will be looking to make back as much of that fee as possible. However, signing his replacement will not come cheap either.

One of the names linked with an Anfield move at the moment is Hugo Ekitike of of Eintracht Frankfurt, and the rumours are ramping up quickly. However, Premier League rivals Manchester City may have made it a harder task than expected to sign him.

Man City transfer domino effect could impact Liverpool interest

Ekitike is a player wanted by a number of clubs thanks to his impressive season in Germany. The 22-year-old only made the move to Frankfurt last summer and he has hit the ground running in his maiden campaign as a full-time player.

Ekitike had spent last season on loan with Frankfurt from Paris Saint-Germain and his move was made permanent in July. He has notched 21 goals and nine assists so far this season, turning multiple heads along the way.

However, it’s not going to be easy to prise him away from his current club. According to Football Insider, Frankfurt are ‘extremely reluctant’ to see Ekitike leave and will demand an £80 million fee from any interested parties.

The German club’s resistance comes following their decision to sell Omar Marmoush to Manchester City. The centre-forward made the move to the Premier League in January for £59 million and that could now impact Liverpool’s approach for Ekitike.

Frankfurt reluctant to sell Hugo Ekitike

Frankfurt made pure profit on Marmoush, having signed him from VfL Wolfsburg a year-and-a-half prior on a free contract. Now, they’re looking to drive a hard bargain for Ekitike.

If the Frenchman leaves the club this summer, Frankfurt will need to splash the cash on the transfer market to replace him. The club already brought in Elye Wahi and former Chelsea ace Michy Batshuayi during the winter, but the pair have just two goals between them so far.

The other centre-forward option is Igor Matanovic, who has just one league goal this season and was recently out for several weeks with a foot injury.

In an ideal world for Frankfurt, they will be able to convince Ektike to stay at the club, but Premier League football is a big temptation. If they are forced to sell, they will have lost two influential strikers in the space of mere months, so it’s not a huge shock that they are looking to squeeze every penny they can out of a potential deal.

