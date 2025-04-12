Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The statement announcement of Mohamed Salah’s new deal could reportedly ‘inspire’ this key target to move to Anfield.

Liverpool made their first big announcement ahead of the 2025/26 season when they confirmed Mohamed Salah has agreed a new contract with the club. The Egyptian superstar has extended his stay at Anfield for another two years, putting an end to the relentless speculation over his future.

Virgil van Dijk is expected to follow suit, with reports suggesting he is also in line to agree a new two-year deal with the Reds.

Arne Slot has expressed his delight to see Salah remain with Liverpool, and stressed it is a ‘good message’ to the fans about the club’s ambitions. The Reds have one hand on the Premier League trophy and will be pushing for more silverware next season following what could be a very busy summer transfer window.

Liverpool ‘still intent’ on signing Alexander Isak

With exit rumours continuously surrounding Darwin Nunez, Liverpool are on the market for a new centre-forward. It has become worldwide knowledge that the Reds are interested in signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United and TBR Football reports that they are ‘fully intent’ on striking a deal for his signature.

The outlet claims that Liverpool’s ‘best-case scenario’ has always been securing a new deal for Salah and then going on to sign Isak in the summer.

With 20 goals and five assists in the Premier League so far this season, the Swedish international is one of the most sought-after talents on the planet. Isak has impressed many with his performances, particularly his stunning run of eight games without missing the net. This impressive streak saw him score 11 goals, including a hat-trick against Ipswich Town.

New Mo Salah contract could influence Alexander Isak deal

TBR Football has also reported that there is a feeling among those on the Liverpool board that Salah signing a new contract could ‘inspire’ Isak to make the move to Merseyside this summer.

With Van Dijk also closing in on a deal, it paints Liverpool in a positive light that despite the recent contract rumours, things are well at the club and key players do indeed want to remain part of the project.

Isak is under contract at Newcastle until 2028 and the Magpies are eager to keep hold of him for as long as possible. As there is no pressure for them to sell, the 25-year-old’s asking price is more than likely going to be sky high.

A number of different figures have been reported in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Fichajes claimed that Liverpool are preparing to offer as much as €135 million (£117m) in attempt to sway Newcastle into parting ways with their crown jewel attacker.

This would completely blow their current transfer record out of the water, having set the bar at £85 million with the signing of Nunez in 2022.

There were also reports that Liverpool had attempted to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton prior to his Chelsea switch, tabling an unexpected offer of £111 million in 2023. Seemingly, Liverpool are willing to spend the big bucks when it is warranted.

