Marc Guehi and Ibrahima Konate are both linked with moves to Real Madrid | Getty Images

Marc Guehi has now been linked with a move to Real Madrid instead of Liverpool.

Liverpool were handed a significant blow in their pursuit of Marc Guehi when a surprise U-turn on his transfer stance hit the headlines.

The Reds couldn’t have come closer to signing the defender over the summer when Crystal Palace ripped the carpet from beneath them in the final hour of the window.

The two Premier League rivals had agreed a fee for Guehi’s move and the player was ready to become a Liverpool player, but the Eagles decided he was too important to sell at such a late stage.

While the Reds’ plan was to return for the England international either in January or next summer, they could now be denied the chance to sign a player who was halfway through the door three weeks ago.

Marc Guehi makes Liverpool transfer U-turn

According to Mirror Sport, Guehi has had a sudden change of heart and is now eyeing a move to Real Madrid instead. Despite almost completing his move to Liverpool, the defender has now made the Spanish capital his ‘number one choice’.

Guehi is said to be ‘excited’ by the idea of playing abroad for the Spanish giants, who will certainly be lapping up the opportunity to pursue another top talent on a free deal.

Real Madrid have made signing free agents a big part of their transfer strategy in recent years, having successfully brought in Kylian Mbappe, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger without spending a penny on fees. They were close to doing the same with Trent Alexander-Arnold but ended up paying less than £10 million to bring him in early.

It’s no secret that Ibrahima Konate is another figure on Madrid’s radar. This could swing one of two ways for the Reds - they will either receive a surprise boost in their mission to keep the Frenchman at Anfield or their entire transfer plan could come crashing down.

What Marc Guehi Real Madrid links could mean for Liverpool

If Real Madrid are successful in signing Guehi, it could give Liverpool extra cope to tie Konate down to a new deal. Over the best part of the last year, the centre-back has grown no closer to extending his terms with the Premier League champions.

However, reports claim talks behind the scenes are still ongoing. Madrid could also end their pursuit of Konate if Guehi and other targets get over the line. Los Blancos are also said to be interested in Dayot Upamecano, who is also due to become a free agent.

Should they sign both, Madrid may no longer need Konate, or at least won’t be able to guarantee him a starting role. A withdrawal from Madrid could be the final nudge towards the contract table at Anfield.

Of course, there is the chance that Madrid totally dismantle Liverpool’s transfer image, though. They may well still opt to bring in Konate, and sign both him and Guehi, leaving Arne Slot in a situation few expected to be in when the Deadline Day deal almost materialised. Not only will they need to replace Konate, they will have to go back to the drawing board for their next big target, with Guehi also out of the picture.