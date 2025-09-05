Liverpool missed out on the chance to sign Marc Guehi on transfer deadline day | Getty Images/ Canva

Liverpool missed out on signing key target Marc Guehi on deadline day

Premier League champions Liverpool enjoyed arguably the most exciting transfer window of any team in the Premier League, but the one real let down for most supporters was the fact that the Reds failed to get a deal for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi over the line on deadline day.

Arne Slot’s side have won all three of their league matches this season, making them the only remaining team in the top-flight with a 100 percent record after Tottenham and Arsenal both dropped points. However, the holders have only managed to keep one clean sheet in this period and looked very vulnerable at the back in victories over 10-man Newcastle United and Bournemouth, while also struggling at the back at times during their Community Shield defeat to Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium.

Guehi, who has been a long-standing target for Liverpool, appeared to be the perfect solution to this problem. He’s been outstanding for the Eagles for a number of seasons and captained the London side to FA Cup glory against Manchester City last season. The 25-year-old had already agreed personal terms and had completed part of his medical with the Anfield club when in a dramatic turn of events, Crystal Palace pulled the plug on his proposed £35m move.

What Steve Parish said to Marc Guehi after Liverpool transfer collapse

It has been reported by Mirror Sport that Steve Parish held face-to-face talks with Marc Guehi and his family in the aftermath of cancelling the defender's deadline day switch to Liverpool.

Guehi was believed to have been left furious with developments as he saw his move to Liverpool collapse despite reportedly having his heart set on the move.

The U-turn came as a result of Palace manager Oliver Glasner threatening to step down from his post at Selhurst Park if Guehi was to leave without a replacement coming through the door. Parish chose to stop the deal in its tracks at 4pm on Monday, according to Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Liverpool, who had been confident of getting the deal done and dusted at the eleventh hour, had already submitted a deal sheet to the Premier League to finalise the transfer and get everything done a couple of hours after the 7pm deadline.

What next for Marc Guehi?

Marc Guehi had reportedly considered stepping down from his post as Crystal Palace captain after seeing his dream move collapse. However, as it stands he remains the club’s skipper as he looks to lead the Eagles into their first ever European campaign.

Glasner had wanted to see another central defender arrive before permitting Guehi to depart, even with less than a year on his contract, but that had initially appeared to have no effect on the defender's move to Liverpool.

The south London side did sign a defender on deadline day as Jaydee Canvot arrived from French side Toulouse. However, the 19-year-old is not thought to be a direct replacement for England international Guehi and instead is viewed as someone that will develop into a first team star in years to come.

“We have an agreement that if we’re selling Marc we have the right replacement in. We wanted to have this replacement at the beginning of the pre-season. There’s no replacement in the building, it’s clear one part of the agreement is not fulfilled. That means we can’t sell Marc,” explained Parish.

"It’s not a wish or a gift to Oliver Glasner, it’s necessary for playing a successful season. It’s a tempting situation but if we want to progress, we have to keep him. If we sell we accept a step back."

Liverpool are considering returning to the table with a fresh offer for Guehi in January, but could also wait 12 months to sign the England international on a free transfer if that tactic is unsuccessful. Guehi is highly unlikely to extend his stay at Selhurst Park.