Liverpool may have a problem as 23-goal target's agent spotted at rival club match

Liverpool are on the market for new forward options as they approach the summer transfer window.

Darwin Nunez’s penalty miss during Liverpool’s defeat to Paris Saint-Germain this week was the nail in the coffin for a lot of fans. Following ongoing complaints of his inconsistent nature, many are expecting to see the back of the Uruguayan once the summer transfer window opens.

Indeed, many reports have hinted at an exit for Nunez, who has struggled to live up to his eye-watering £85 million price tag. Since Arne Slot’s arrival, the 25-year-old has fallen significantly out of favour and has missed multiple chances in front of goal this season.

There have been multiple suggestions that Liverpool may cash in on Nunez in order to fund a move for a more clinical centre-forward. Alexander Isak seems to be the leading target but there are other striking candidates the Reds are considering.

Liverpool in competition for Jonathan David

Jonathan David is a name on the radar of many clubs as he approaches the end of his contract with Lille. The 25-year-old is hot property right now, with 23 goals and ten assists in all competition so far this season.

His contract is due to expire this summer, opening the door for a potential free move. Interest from Liverpool has been confirmed by the likes of David Ornstein in recent weeks but they aren’t the only Premier League team chasing his signature. In fact, it seems one of their rival clubs has been attempting to ‘woo’ David’s representatives as they eye a summer swoop.

When it comes to free agents, it’s anybody’s game, and Liverpool have some serious competition by the sounds of it.

Jonathan David’s agent spotted at rival club match

While Arsenal have also been credited with interest in David, it’s West Ham who are looking lively in this pursuit. A club insider who goes by the name ExWHUEmployee has discussed the Irons’ involvement in the race, revealing that the forward’s agent was present during West Ham’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Monday.

“Jonathan David’s agent was in attendance on Monday night, which we understand was the club wooing his team of representatives as we try and land the player as a signing this summer,” the insider told The West Ham Way Podcast.

“David is known to be a key target for Potter and his team, with him seen as an ideal fit for the system the boss wants to play. The fact he also speaks fluent English and he’s a free transfer, meaning the club can table a lucrative package to their parties to try and strike a deal.

“There are though other really keen, with Arsenal and Barcelona both understood to be huge admirers. So the chances of the club signing David are still seen as very tough to conclude. One thing is clear though, the club are really pushing for this. Whether our intentions are successful or a waste of time remain to be seen – only time will tell.”

It seems West Ham are seriously eager to sign David this summer and it could pile the pressure on Liverpool and others. If the Reds don’t act fast, they risk losing out on a huge coup on a free move.