Liverpool are out of this season’s Champions League following a penalty shootout defeat against Paris Saint-Germain

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has responded to his penalty shootout miss against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night by posting a short message on social media.

The Reds lost 1-0 to PSG at Anfield as the tie finished 1-1 on aggregate after Liverpool had won by the same scoreline in Paris a week earlier. A further 30 minutes of extra time could not separate the sides as the contest was settled on penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors went first and scored all their penalties while Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones both missed from the spot after Mohamed Salah had scored for Liverpool.

Nunez and Jones address penalty misses

Both Nunez and Jones posted statements on social media after seeing Gianluigi Donnarumma save both of their penalties at the Anfield Road end. Nunez said on Instagram: “Get up and keep going, as always.”

He received support from former Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian who replied “that’s right” while ex-Reds striker Luis Suarez also offered a message of support to his fellow countryman, saying: “As always! Up the scorer.”

Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch both reacted with heart emojis to show their support. Jones posted a longer message, as he also wrote on Instagram: “Stepping up & trying to help the team in every moment I can is the type of person that I am. This comes with risk and failing, last night I got a taste of that!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can live with missing but I can’t live without taking the responsibility. 10 to go. Starting with a cup final Sunday!”

READ MORE - Liverpool drop official Wednesday afternoon injury update on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate.

Slot reacts to defeat

After the loss, Slot suggested that the new format of the competition be tweaked. Liverpool arguably had the hardest last 16 tie, despite finishing top of the league phase. Slot was keen to stress that his side would still be required to overcome sides like PSG to win the competition but questioned the worth of finishing top.

He reflected via Liverpool’s club website: “I am feeling disappointed about being knocked out. I do feel in the end of the season, it does matter how we presented ourselves in Europe. I just said, we were not in the Champions League last season and this season we really showed ourselves. We can be proud of what we did. We won seven games in a row and then we played with our substitutes and lost against PSV. I think we played last week not our best game but today we saw a completely different Liverpool. We go out in a way that I think has impressed Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is something now to take into consideration about how much worth it is to end up first in the league table if you can face Paris Saint-Germain in the next round. It is what it is. Maybe I am [speaking] too soon now but maybe it would be more fair that after the round in between, the one that wins the league table plays against the team that is lowest position after the teams have played. But that is also because we were so unlucky to play Paris Saint-Germain because we could have also gone to the other side of the draw. In the end, if you want to win the tournament you have to beat teams like Paris Saint-Germain and that’s what we didn’t do today after an incredible first 90 minutes of football from us.”