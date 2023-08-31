Liverpool are hoping to move quickly to secure a deal for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch.

The Reds have already signed three midfielders this summer in the form of Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, but it’s clear Jurgen Klopp and club are still searching for another defensive-minded midfielder.

With just days left in the window, time is of the essence. Manchester United are also a club listed as interested but it seems their focus is on Fiorentina’s Sofyan Ambrat, with the Athletic reporting that United are ‘prioritising’ a move for the Moroccan midfielder.

They’ve also revealed that Liverpool are in negotiations with Bayern to sign Gravenberch on a permanent deal and they have held a strong interest across the summer, but the situation has ‘developed significantly’ on Wednesday.

Bayern are willing to listen to offers for Gravenberch, however any potential sale is contingent on them recruiting a replacement, but Melissa Reddy at Sky Sports News has claimed that Bayern want to recoup the £20m fee - including add-ons - they agreed for him, as well as a small profit.

Gravenberch, 21, burst onto the scene as part of Erik Ten Hag’s Ajax side during the 2020/21 season as he made the step up to start 46 times in 47 appearances. That continued into the following season, as he managed 35 times in 42 appearances.

That earned him a move to the German champions, but the move has failed to take off so far. He managed just three starts in the Bundesliga last season and was restricted to less than 1,000 minutes in total.

Former manager Julian Nagelsmann did not utilise the Dutch international and Thomas Tuchel has failed to bring him into the fray - playing just nine minutes so far this season.

His tactical flexibility would be a bonus for Liverpool. Plus, his ceiling and potential is extremely high, given he can play across a few positions in midfield.

Fans will wonder whether he can fit into the defensive midfield role that Fabinho once held, and he has played there in the past. But given his clear all-round ability, he will likely move further up the pitch as he develops.

