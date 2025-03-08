'I have close relationship with Liverpool star Darwin Nunez - this is what he told me'

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the January transfer window.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darwin Nunez has ‘no shortage of offers’ as his Liverpool future remains precarious. That is according to Argentine sports commentator Juan Manuel ‘Bambino’ Pons, who says he has a close relationship with the Reds forward.

Nunez has found himself down the pecking order at Anfield this season. He has managed just six goals in 37 appearances and started only seven matches during Liverpool’s Premier League title charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having signed for a fee that could reach a club-record £85 million from Benfica in July 2022, the Uruguay international has struggled for consistency during his time at Anfield. Diogo Jota is the favoured striker while Luis Diaz has been used in a makeshift role ahead of Nunez this term.

During the January transfer window, Nunez was wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia but Liverpool rebuffed interest. However, it is suggested that Saudi Pro League will revive interest in the summer.

Pons has claimed that he recently had a conversation with Nunez and suggested he’s frustrated over his lack of minutes. Speaking to Carve Deporte, he said: "I was talking to Darwin. I'm not going to give away details but [Jurgen] Klopp always put him in and [Arne] Slot doesn't. He has no shortage of offers, he wants to play and he's not getting it.

"I have a close relationship with Darwin. It's not normal for a kid who is worth what he is worth to always respond to you, I'm lucky. He has three titles left to play for this year, maybe that will tip the balance, but he wants to have more minutes."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot critical

Slot was recently critical of Nunez after Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Aston Villa last month. The 25-year-old spurned a golden chance to win the game for the Reds but shot wide. However, Slot was not happy with how Nunez responded.

"I helped him by saying you can miss a chance [against Villa]," said the Liverpool head coach. "I wasn't only hard on him. But for the second time in a row I wasn't happy with his work effort against Wolves and against Villa.

"I can't accept if a player doesn't give everything. That is clear. I can accept it once but twice was a bit too much. That's why I addressed it. But if you miss a chance, you need to be fighting for the team. I'm not saying he didn't do that at all, but it wasn't the usual Darwin, the one that is loved by the fans. That is mainly because he always works so hard."

Verdict

In truth, a departure in the summer would not be a significant surprise. Nunez has been extremely volatile since his made the switch to Liverpool. His raw attributes have made him a nightmare for defenders at times and he has scored some pivotal goals - including a late double in a 2-0 win over Brentford this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Nunez has also proven a frustrating figure and not eradicated some of the flaws that he arrived with. A fresh start for him could help revitalise his career, while Liverpool could still bank a significant fee to reinvest. Newcastle’s Alexander Isak has been linked.