Liverpool 'may' sell academy graduate amid Ipswich Town and Southampton links

Liverpool ‘may seek’ a permanent exit for Tyler Morton this summer amid reported interest from the likes of Ipswich Town, Southampton and AFC Bournemouth, as per a report by the Independent. The midfielder spent last season on loan at Hull City in the Championship.

The 21-year-old, who is an England youth international, is from Wallasey, has risen up through the academy ranks at Anfield. He has been a regular for the Reds at various different youth levels.

Liverpool could cash in on him between now and the end of the transfer window though. His pathway into their starting XI is blocked due to the abundance of senior options that they have at their disposal in his position.

Letting him go would free up space and funds in their squad. It would also give him the chance to get some regular first-team football somewhere else.

Morton made his Liverpool debut back in 2021 in a Carabao Cup clash against Norwich City and has since played a further eight times. He was loaned out for the first time when Blackburn Rovers came calling in 2022 and played 46 times for the Lancashire outfit.

Hull City then landed him last term and he was a hit at the MKM Stadium alongside Fabio Carvalho. He scored three goals in 41 outings for the Tigers under their former manager Liam Rosenior as they missed out on the play-offs.

Morton was highly-rated by ex-Reds boss Jurgen Klopp. He was given a long-term contract back in January 2023. At the time, he said: “I'm absolutely buzzing. The little dream is coming true, so I couldn't be happier.

"I've known for a little while and it's been ongoing, and I couldn't wait to get it over the line because this is the place I want to be and this is the club I want to be at. I'm absolutely buzzing and I can't wait for the future.

"I've been extremely proud of myself for how I've handled the loan so far. Hopefully I carry that on and take it into the next half of the season.

"I feel like I'm progressing every day and learning new things on and off the pitch. It's a lovely environment to learn and turn myself into a professional – and I think I'm doing that quite well. Hopefully it sets me up for what's to come in the future.”

Liverpool have a decision to make on what to do with him between now and the deadline, with Ipswich, Southampton and Bournemouth mentioned as suitors. The Times have also claimed that RB Leipzig are admirers so there could also be the opportunity for him to move abroad which is something that may be of interest.