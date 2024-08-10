Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Arne Slot is just a week away from taking charge of his first match in charge of Liverpool.

Liverpool are considering a number of things this window, from new signings, to player sales, to how the squad will look in the near future. The Reds are yet to make their first moves on the transfer window under Arne Slot but talks are being held and Richard Hughes has already hinted at a busy August period.

Reports earlier this week focused on Liverpool youngsters Ben Doak and Bobby Clark, and whether they will be sent out on loan this summer. Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo has reported that newly returned Leicester City and Southampton are interested in signing Doak on loan, telling the RedMenTV that discussions are to be had over where is the best fit for him.

Stefan Bajčetić is another young player who has been the topic of conversation lately, having suffered numerous injury setbacks since his promotion to the senior team. Despite making just 22 appearances since his debut in 2022, the club are very much involving him in their plans.

According to Football Insider, the Reds have ‘big plans’ for Bajčetić this season after he missed almost all of last season due to a calf injury. However, he has reportedly made ‘a huge impression’ on new manager Arne Slot during pre-season and the Dutchman and his staff ‘rate him very highly’.

The coaching team plan to give Bajčetić ‘extensive game time’ this season as they look to see what he can offer now back to fitness. Given his injury record though, and his limited time on the pitch under Jurgen Klopp, the 19-year-old is not yet viewed as completely ready to compete with Wataru Endō to take the No.6 spot full-time.

Liverpool are very much monitoring the transfer market for a new option at defensive midfield. Endō has impressed since his arrival last summer but he has been viewed as more of a stopgap signing by many, as the Reds missed out on their main targets before him, like Roméo Lavia.

If Bajčetić can stay fit and impress this season under Slot, he could be looking at a bright future at Anfield, one that was always expected of him before his fitness problems.

Klopp was a big fan of the Spaniard, whose father is former Serbian midfielder Srđan Bajčetić. Speaking to the media early in 2023, the former boss had a lot of praise for Bajčetić, who formed a close bond with the now departed and retired Thiago.

“A top player. It's a joy to work with him,” Klopp said of the teenager. “The mix of Serbia and Spain is good for his football. He's an intelligent boy. Interesting that his dad and Thiago's dad played together. Thiago took him under his wing. An absolute joy.”