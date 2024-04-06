You have to be careful when drawing comparisons of any Liverpool player to the great Steven Gerrard but Alexis Mac Allister is on a run of form that has emulated one of the legend’s past achievements.

As well as the aforementioned record run, Mac Allister’s late strike against Sheffield United in the 3-1 win has been likened to previous iconic Gerrard strikes. The Argentinian struck the ball with such ferocity that it nearly broke the net and fans have been quick to reminisce about the famous Olympiakos strike in the Champions League in 2004 - it was simply that good.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of the record, Mac Allister is the first Liverpool midfielder to score or assist a goal in six consecutive appearances in all competitions since Gerrard in January 2013 and he has scored or assisted a goal in eight of his last nine starts. A tactical switch has given him license to push forward and he is currently picking up far more attacking-minded positions than what we saw for the first half of the season. That comes largely from Wataru Endo’s positioning and he is currently thriving under Jurgen Klopp and realising his full potential in this side.

Goals will always be the currency of success in football however Mac Allister’s figures paint the picture of an all-round midfielder who is effective at everything he does. Across the season to date, Mac Allister tops the Liverpool list for the most tackles, ground duels won, fouls won, high turnovers and passes in the opponent’s half which proves that the goals and assists have merely been a bonus.

All the stats in the world can tell you that the World Cup winner is having a terrific season but, when you see him play, it becomes more evident that the £35m price tag was an absolute steal. He has a certain panache on the ball as well as an aggressiveness in the tackle that goes along with a strong football brain, the ability to find a pass or finish strongly from distance and play as the deepest or most advanced midfielder - he can really do it all.