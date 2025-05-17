Liverpool are interested in signing one of the standout defenders in the league this season

Premier League champions Liverpool have emerged as one of the leading contenders to sign Bournemouth wonderkid Milos Kerkez in the summer.

The Reds are understood to be in the market for two additional full-backs this summer after it was confirmed by long-serving right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold that he’d be leaving the club at the end of his contract this summer.

Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, formerly of the Manchester City academy, is believed to be the outstanding candidate to replace Trent and provide top competition for Connor Bradley in the 2025/26 season.

Liverpool World understands talks are ongoing with the Dutch international, with Fabrizio Romano stating that a deal is ‘close’. Once that particular move is completed it’s expected that Liverpool will move quickly towards the potential transfer of Kerkez, and recent reports suggest efforts to sign the Cherries ace are moving in the right direction.

Liverpool tipped to complete Milos Kerkez transfer

CaughtOffside claims Milos Kerkez is viewed as Liverpool’s priority left-back target heading into the summer window.

The outlet says that Bournemouth have made it clear to Liverpool that they are willing to sell the defender for a figure of around £45m in the summer which is widely thought by Reds chiefs to be a fair asking price given the player’s long-term potential and his performances this term.

It’s reported that Kerkez’s arrival could trigger the departure of Greek international Kostas Tsimikas after five years at Anfield with reports from TEAMtalk claiming that Championship winners Leeds United are keeping close tabs on the 29-year-old after their return to the top-flight.

Liverpool are understood to be confident of meeting Profit and Sustainability regulations by signing Kerkez and Frimpong while cashing in on Tsimikas as they look to assemble a star-studded team for next season.

However, this transfer saga involving Kerkez is a long way from being finalised with Chelsea and Manchester City also showing interest in Kerkez as they lay out plans to compete at the very top of the table after falling well behind Liverpool in this year’s title race.

Why Liverpool are interested in Milos Kerkez

Liverpool are in the market for a left-back that they feel can help take them to the next level in Europe while defending the league title.

First choice left-back Andrew Robertson has played 44 times across all competitions, and though the 31-year-old is still regarded as a dependable asset in the backline, it’s clear he’s no longer the attacking threat that he once was after taking 36 league matches to register his first assist this season.

Milos Kerkez, meanwhile, has stepped up to become one of the division’s most potent attacking left-backs. The 21-year-old has played 39 times for the Cherries across all competitions and has contributed two goals and five assists. He’s also capable of playing as wing-back and a left sided midfielder as he’s proven at times for Hungary which gives the Reds added versatility.