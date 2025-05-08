Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool could be closing in on their first deal ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Ian Wright.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Wright believes Liverpool may already be close to finalising their first signing of the summer transfer window amid ongoing reports.

The Reds are set to oversee a busy window, with multiple ins and outs expected. Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed he will be leaving Anfield once his contract expires in June, marking the start of the significant changes on the horizon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, Arne Slot’s backline is expected to look very different next season. Liverpool are on the market for a new centre-back and left-back, while Conor Bradley could step up as first choice on the right.

The Reds are on the market for an eventual full-time replacement for Andy Robertson and Milos Kerkez has been the leading target for months now. Wright believes the deal is likely already wrapped up between Liverpool and Bournemouth.

Ian Wright says Milos Kerkez to Liverpool ‘probably done’

Kerkez has been on Liverpool’s radar for a while now. The 21-year-old has started every single Premier League match for the Cherries this season and has impressed those at Anfield.

Michael Owen and Wright analysed Bournemouth’s latest 2-1 win over Arsenal and brought Kerkez into the spotlight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They've got some really talented players in the squad. As I just referred to before, they might just have a really difficult summer trying to shield a lot of their players away from the pack, really.

“Liverpool might come in for Milos Kerkez. You've got Antoine Semenyo, who's a top player. Arsenal are looking for their centre-half as well, maybe, Wrighty?” Owen said for Premier League Productions.

Wright responded: “Yeah, Dean Huijsen, he's really impressive. I think Kerkez, that's probably done, for me. The amount of talk we've been doing for so long, that's probably done, which is a shame [for Bournemouth]. He’s a fantastic player.”

Kerkez signed for the Cherries in 2023 from AZ Alkmaar for a fee reportedly worth £15.5 million. They could now be looking at a golden opportunity to more than double their investment, while Liverpool can grab a bargain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much will Milos Kerkez cost?

According to a number of recent reports, Bournemouth have set their asking price at £40 million in order to sell Kerkez on this summer. Liverpool fans remain full of praise for the £35 million spent on Alexis Mac Allister, so this already sounds like a deal they can get on board with.

Back in March, former chief Manchester United scout Mick Brown said Liverpool have decided the Hungarian star is ‘the one they want’ to sign this summer as they restructure their backline.

“It looks like Robertson isn’t thought of as a long-term option there any more, they tend to take him off after around an hour most weeks. So they are now targeting somebody who can play 90 minutes week in week out,” he told Football Insider.

“Kerkez has done very well at Bournemouth this season, and he looks like the perfect fit. Liverpool are prepared to meet that asking price, and I think there’s a very strong possibility that this deal gets done.”