Liverpool are amongst the busiest teams in Europe this transfer window

Premier League winners Liverpool are pushing to complete the signing of highly-rated Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez this summer.

The Reds have already strengthened the right-back position with the £29.5m signing of Jeremie Frimpong, with the Bayer Leverkusen ace arriving as a direct replacement for long-serving defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Elsewhere, Arne Slot’s side have also exploded into life with a move for Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz. Discussions over a potential deal in the region of £109m are believed to be advancing quickly, with Fabrizio Romano stating that Liverpool remain confident of getting the deal done in the near future.

He posted on X: “Liverpool remain confident to finalize Florian Wirtz deal as new round of talks has been scheduled this week. Club optimistic to get the agreement sealed with Bayer Leverkusen soon.”

Once that deal is finalised it’s expected Liverpool will move straight towards getting Kerkez over the line as well.

Liverpool plot formal offer for Milos Kerkez

Transfer guru Ben Jacobs posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Liverpool are planning to submit a formal offer for Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez.

The Hungarian international is already said to have agreed a move to Anfield this summer, with Fabrizio Romano claiming the 21-year-old has said yes to the project at Liverpool.

A deal between Liverpool and Bournemouth is expected to progress at a rapid rate, and it’s widely suspected that the Cherries will seek a figure of around £40m to part ways with one of their top performing players.

Kerkez himself hinted at a potential summer move on Instagram when he shared an end of season post where he told supporters: "38 games, 38 started, we finished the job and broke the record. Thanks to the fans and everyone for support. Thanks to the gaffer for trusting me to start all 38 games and special thanks to the one above for keeping me safe and healthy and of course nothing would be possible without my family.

"I don't know what will happen in the next week but Cherries family thank you!"

The 23-time Hungary international would arrive to add direct replacement to the experienced Andrew Robertson in defence next season. The Scottish international has been a great servant to the Merseyside club in recent seasons but came under the spotlight for some of his performances at stages of the campaign.

Why Liverpool are interested in Milos Kerkez

Milos Kerkez is an explosive attacking left-back that has just enjoyed his best individual season to date in a Bournemouth shirt.

The 21-year-old made his debut for Gyrori in Hungary and despite briefly being on the books of AC Milan as a youngster between 2021/22, made a name for himself with AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Eredvisie.

During his time with AZ, he helped the club reach the Europa Conference League semi-final while also helping the side to a commendable fourth place finish.

Kerkez registered two assists in 33 appearances during his first term in English football but progressed into a real star during his second campaign by managing two goals and six assists from 41 outings.

He’s blessed with exceptional speed, stamina, an excellent ability to press and impressive crossing accuracy which could make him an asset for years to come if a deal was to be completed successfully.