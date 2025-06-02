Liverpool are closing in on one of the most high profile signing of the summer window

Liverpool are edging closer to a landmark move for 29-time German international Florian Wirtz, according to an update from Fabrizio Romano.

It’s widely reported that the Premier League champions are in advanced negotiations to try and sign the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker as they aim to assemble a team that can continue to dominate English football for years to come.

Liverpool are believed to have had two offers turned down for Wirtz last week but are expected to return to the table with a club-record offer. The bid last week was believed to be in the region of £109m including add-ons which could potentially make the 22-year-old one of the most expensive footballers in Premier League history.

The Reds have already strengthened their squad with the signing of Wirtz’s former teammate Jeremie Frimpong to cover for the loss of Trent Alexander-Arnold, and are believed to be advancing towards a move for Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez in the left fullback position.

A move for a proven centre forward such as Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt is also believed to be in the pipeline though it’s widely understood that Wirtz is the priority at this stage.

Florian Wirtz to Liverpool latest

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano remains confident that Liverpool will win the race to sign Wirtz despite strong competition from other clubs.

He posted on X: “Liverpool remain confident to finalize Florian Wirtz deal as new round of talks has been scheduled this week. Club optimistic to get the agreement sealed with Bayer Leverkusen soon.”

Wirtz is regarded as one of the most sought after footballers on the planet but is believed to prefer a move to Liverpool over other options including a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The youngster had been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City last month before the Etihad club pulled out of negotiations, citing costs attached to the transfer as a key factor.

What to expect from Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz is widely regarded as one of the best midfielder in European football due to his immense technical qualities, vision and ability to score goals.

He burst onto the scene when he was just 17-years-old at local side Bayer Leverkusen and soon after became the youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history.

Wirtz blossomed into one of the most exciting young players in the division between 2020 and 2022 but was ruled out of the Qatar World Cup with a serious ACL injury.

However, he’s bounced back to great effect to become one of the best players in Europe. Last season, for example, he helped Leverkusen to a first league title, a domestic cup and a Europa League final while not losing a single league game for the first time in Bundesliga history.

Wirtz won the award for Player of the Season and was included in the Team of the Season after scoring 18 goals and contributing 20 assists across all competitions. He’s also hit similar heights this season with 16 goals and 15 assists in all matches including six goals in the Champions League before his side’s round of 16 exit.