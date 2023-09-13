Liverpool monitor Newcastle star and Salah replacement identified

Liverpool have been praised for keeping Mohamed Salah - but they are monitoring a high-profile replacement

The summer transfer window is over and Liverpool fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Mohamed Salah remains at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

Overall the transfer window has been praised by a number of pundits and Chris Sutton told the Liverpool Echo that the decision to keep Salah was “season defining.”

Liverpool have had a busy window this summer and they have replaced high profile departures such as Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino with the likes of Alexis Mac Alliste, Ryan Gravenberch, Waturo Endo and Domink Szoboszali.

But Jurgen Klopp’s rebuild is far from finished and the German has his eyes on a number of new signings as he aims to propel the Reds back into the title race.

Klopp is a huge admirer of the Brazilian and reports from AS claim that Newcastle had turned down a £100m offer for the midfielder.

Guimaraes was one of Newcastle’s stars in their fourth place finish last term and he also helped the Magpies to reach a first major cup final since 1999.

Liverpool also have their eyes on a potential long term successor for Mohamed Salah and they are bracing themselves for yet another bid from Saudi Arabia.

According to O Jogo the Reds are lining up a bid for Portuguese star Pedro Goncalves from Sporting CP.

The midfielder, who finished as the Portuguese league’s top scorer in 2020/21, reportedly has a release clause of around £68m and he has been compared to Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes in terms of play style.

This move could potentially fill the void of a potential Salah departure and the Portuguese playmaker is known for his ability to score and create goals.

Last season he was his team’s star player with 15 goals and 11 assists in the league.