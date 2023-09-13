The Liverpool manager has been linked with the German national team position.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool fans can relax knowing that manager Jurgen Klopp isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, according to his agent.

The Liverpool manager has been linked with the vacant German national team manager role after Hansi Flick was dismissed after less than two years in charge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As expected, Klopp was instantly linked with the role as he remains one of, if not, the best German manager working in world football.

Currently contracted until 2026, Klopp reaffirmed his commitment to the club in April 2022 as he signed an extension having been at the club since 2015.

But the latest reports claim Klopp will not take the vacant Germany men’s national team job, according to his agent.

“Jurgen has a long-term contract with Liverpool and is not available for the national coaching position,” Klopp’s agent, Marc Kosicke, told Sportschau.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Klopp has managed 435 times across his time at Anfield so far, winning 268 times, drawing 90 and losing 77 as well as winning the Champions League, Premier League and World Club Championship.

This isn’t the first time that he’s been linked with the role - and it won’t be the last - with Klopp commenting on the perceived interest back in July: “If I’m supposed to do that [manage Germany] at some point, then I have to be available and I’m not currently.

“I have a responsibility towards the club. Basically, it’s an interesting job. But I don’t know yet whether I’ll do something completely different after I leave Liverpool. I want to keep my options open.”

He speak on the role which he claimed would be a ‘great honour’ if he were to one day take on such a role: “The job of national coach is and would be a great honour — there’s no question about that.

Advertisement

Advertisement