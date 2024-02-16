Liverpool 'monitor' Sheffield United youngster tipped for a big future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool are reportedly 'monitoring' the Sheffield United youngster Oliver Arblaster.

Arblaster, 19, spent the first half of this season on loan at Port Vale in League One and has impressed after becoming a regular starter having made 18 starts this season. Another talented central midfielder, Liverpool have plenty to call upon including Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, James McConnell, Bobby Clark and Stefan Bajcetic so they must see something they admire in the Sheffield player.

According to the Anfield Watch, Liverpool have been monitoring him across his time at Vale on loan and he is currently back in the Sheffield squad. He could potentially make his top-flight debut across the coming weeks but he already has five appearances for the first-team. He's netted twice in the league and provided one assist (and two in all competitions) and he's also plays for the England U20 side having already featured at U18 level.

A wealth of youngsters are in the first team including Connor Bradley, Jarell Quansah and Ben Doak and Klopp has hailed Liverpool's emerging talent on a number of occasions this season, recently hailing the academy after last month's 4-1 win over Chelsea.

He said: “We had seven games in January with 11 days off in between. We couldn’t have put the string of results together without the kids, (Jarell) Quansah, Conor and we had midfielders out so we played with James McConnell at six. These boys used this situation. I am happy they all could perform the way they did. The academy is doing an incredible job."