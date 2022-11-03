The England international is thought to be of interest to several Premier League clubs including Man Utd.

Liverpool’s next two transfer windows could end up being very active ones as they look to add some much needed strength and depth to their ranks, particularly in midfield where one player continues to dominate the discussion.

England international Jude Bellingham is expected to make a big money move from Borussia Dortmund at some point in the next six to ten months, with latest reports quoting a price tag of £100m for the 19-year old. The Reds are thought to be one of the clubs most interested in the former Birmingham City starlet but will face stiff competition from other top sides in the Premier League as well as across Europe for his signature. Manchester United and Manchester City are both also heavily linked as are Real Madrid.

With Bellingham likely to have several suitors in the next two transfer windows, one pundit believes that Anfield is the best fit at this moment in time for the player and that Liverpool are the team most in need of his services. Former Aston Villa and England striker Gabby Agbonlahor has had his say on the midfielder’s future and what would be the right move.

Speaking on TalkSport, Agbonlahor said: “At his age does he need to go to Real Madrid yet? He could go to England like Haaland is going to do for three to four years and then go to Real Madrid after. He’d fit in nicely at Liverpool.

“Manchester United have Casemiro, Fernandes and Erikson who look good and Bellingham would help but I think Liverpool need him the most. Manchester City wouldn’t surprise me, Gundogan is in his 30s and they could let him go and Bellingham, in you come. Bernardo Silva might even be allowed to go, because he wants to go to Barcelona, and they just say get out of the way to Liverpool or Manchester United - we’ll have you because we’ve got the power.”

