New Liverpool man Alexis Mac Allister has made the headlines on and off the pitch over the past 12 months.

New Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister has become the talk of the footballing world after putting pen to paper at Anfield to complete a £35 million deal.

The Merseyside club confirmed the news on Thursday morning, although the news had been widely reported online over the past week with Liverpool fans excited to welcome the Argentine to the side after an underwhelming previous campaign. Mac Allister is no stranger to making headlines on and off the pitch with an extraordinary rise over the past 12 months.

When he was part of the Argentinian World Cup-winning squad in Qatar last winter, the midfielder turned heads with his celebrations online. The 24-year-old's girlfriend at the time Camila Mayan posted on Instagram to celebrate the momentous occasion in her boyfriend's career. Posting a picture of the couple on the pitch, she wrote an adorable Spanish caption which translated as: "I love you Champion! No words, we did it. Let's go Argentina!"

An excited Mac Allister dropped by the comments to thank his partner, writing: "Te amooooo!! Vamos carajooooooo."

For his many non-Spanish speaking followers, Instagram translated the sweet comment as "I love you, let's f**k" which led to the message amassing nearly 60,000 likes and making headlines all over the world - although in Spanish 'carajo' is used more as a single expletive than a rude synonym of the verb to fornicate.

However, according to Argentinian journalist Marcela Taura , just six days after the World Cup win and loved-up interaction, Mac Allister split with Mayan. Now, the Liverpool man is reported to be dating Ailen Cova, who is close friends with Mayan.

The two have kept their relationship private thus far but were spotted together at the wedding of Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez in late May. Mac Allister and Cova were captured in the background of a live video shot by former Man City man Nicolás Otamendi.

Alexis Mac Allister and girlfriend Ailen Cova (Image: Getty Images)

Ex-girlfriend Mayan has since spoken out about her heartbreak over seeing her ex and best friend together when speaking to the Argentinian television show Intrusos.

She said: "It was a betrayal. Everything that happened, I could have never imagined even in my worst nightmare. I would never have imagined so many negative things about such a close person."

Mayan still has photos with Mac Allister up on her social media accounts and the two regularly posted loved-up snaps enjoying life on the South Coast as the midfielder played for Brighton.

