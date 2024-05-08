Liverpool target Tosin Adarabioyo has reportedly rejected a move to Tottenham ahead of a summer move away from Fulham.

The centre-back is set to leave Craven Cottage this summer after rejecting a new deal and he will be a free agent at the end of this season. Similarly, Liverpool have Joel Matip also leaving in the same position and the 26-year-old English defender could be a great, low-cost replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tottenham Hotspur in-the-know Paul O’Keefe has claimed Adarabioyo has rejected a move and he also wrote that it is ‘unclear’ whether they will return with another offer. It has been reported by other sources and could mean the defender is holding out for a move to a different club. Liverpool are one club said to be interested, alongside West Ham, Newcastle and AC Milan.

For incoming manager Arne Slot, a new centre-back looks to be in the works given that Virgil van Dijk is 32, Joe Gomez has featured more at left-back than in the centre and Ibrahim Konate has been called out for his inconsistent performances. There’s also young Jarell Quansah who has experienced a true breakout year. However, losing Matip means a big figure will be lost and Adarabioyo is also a physically imposing and strong ball-playing defender who could slot into Liverpool’s side after a few impressive campaigns under Marco Silva.