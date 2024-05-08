Liverpool & Newcastle United 'target' who could be perfect Joel Matip replacement 'rejects Tottenham'
Liverpool target Tosin Adarabioyo has reportedly rejected a move to Tottenham ahead of a summer move away from Fulham.
The centre-back is set to leave Craven Cottage this summer after rejecting a new deal and he will be a free agent at the end of this season. Similarly, Liverpool have Joel Matip also leaving in the same position and the 26-year-old English defender could be a great, low-cost replacement.
Tottenham Hotspur in-the-know Paul O’Keefe has claimed Adarabioyo has rejected a move and he also wrote that it is ‘unclear’ whether they will return with another offer. It has been reported by other sources and could mean the defender is holding out for a move to a different club. Liverpool are one club said to be interested, alongside West Ham, Newcastle and AC Milan.
For incoming manager Arne Slot, a new centre-back looks to be in the works given that Virgil van Dijk is 32, Joe Gomez has featured more at left-back than in the centre and Ibrahim Konate has been called out for his inconsistent performances. There’s also young Jarell Quansah who has experienced a true breakout year. However, losing Matip means a big figure will be lost and Adarabioyo is also a physically imposing and strong ball-playing defender who could slot into Liverpool’s side after a few impressive campaigns under Marco Silva.
Newcastle pose a strong threat given Fabian Schar and Sven Botman have experienced injury issues this season and Jamal Lascelles may also be departing. West Ham would also offer a starting place while the lure of AC Milan and partnering fellow Englishman Fikayo Tomori is also a mouth-watering prospect. His figures are especially impressive in the air and he is a huge threat from an attacking standpoint; he ranks in the 92nd percentile for touches in the opposition’s box and ranks highly for goals and shots per 90.
Some of Liverpool’s targets at the back are being priced above the £50m mark for players who have never stepped foot in the Premier League. As the season draws to a close, expect more offers from across Europe for Adarabioyo but if Liverpool are serious about him they will have to act quickly as there is a cluster of clubs all vying for the Fulham star.
