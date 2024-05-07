Chelsea 'open talks' with European attacker 'linked' with Liverpool and Man City

The 21-year-old Ukrainian midfielder has a release clause worth more than £100million, but it looks as though he will go for closer to £50million, Liverpool, Arsenal and others have been linked.

Liverpool-linked Georgiy Sudakov has reportedly opened talks with Chelsea over a potential summer move.

Sudakov, 21, has been a rising star in the Ukrainian league and he is now attracting attention from some of England’s biggest clubs. The attacking midfielder netted at the weekend against Chornomorets in a 3-0 victory and he also managed a hat-trick of assists against the same opponent less than a week ago.

Those efforts have seen him move onto nine goals and six assists in 33 games this season and his side are currently four points clear at the top of the league table - but the latest reports suggest he could depart this summer as Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City are all interested. According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are understood to have already held discussions with his representatives to figure out a potential fee. While Shakhtar chief executive Sergei Palkin was also a guest recently at Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea beat Everton 6-0. Following that, Palkin confirmed to media: 'This summer window, he has a big chance to move to some big clubs. We have had some contacts with big clubs and some are not negotiating with us directly but are getting a feel for the summer environment. He will definitely move to a top European club this summer. When I was at Chelsea versus Everton, many people asked me about Sudakov.'

His contract is set to expire in 2028 and the reports also claims that a release clause of around £125million becomes active from June. However, Shakhtar are expected to consider sensible offers for the 21-year-old. The club have developed the likes of Willian, Fernandinho, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and even Mykhailo Mudryk.

Fans will get the chance to see the Ukrainian in action this summer at the European Championships, as they face a very competitive group with Belgium, Romania and Slovakia. It could see him put himself in the shop window even further if he can impress on the big stage which could convince Premier League clubs to move for him.