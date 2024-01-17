Liverpool are assessing their defensive options following a tricky run in with injuries this season.

Liverpool are considering new defensive options this transfer window after suffering injury blows to several key players across the backline. The Reds are currently without both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, leaving them without a natural left-back fit enough to play.

Jurgen Klopp has had no choice but to deploy Joe Gomez on the left, which has spread options worryingly thin. With Tsimikas facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after injuring his collarbone, Liverpool are anxiously waiting for the return of Robertson, who has been out of action since October following his shoulder surgery.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

In their absence, the Reds have been monitoring the current transfer market for some reinforcements. According to FootballTransfers, the Premier League leaders have turned their attention to Rayan Aït-Nouri of Wolves, but they face competition from title challengers Arsenal. The Gunners are also looking to strengthen their options at left-back and have already made a move for the 22-year-old but with no success.

The report claims that Arsenal have previously had a proposal knocked back by Wolves, who are looking for a sizeable sum in exchange for one of their key players. Aït-Nouri could potentially leave the Midlands club at the end of the season or even this month if 'a bid exceeding £50 million is presented'.

Talks have 'already taken place' between Liverpool and Wolves but Arsenal remain keen as he is considered a 'suitable match' for Mikel Arteta's plan.

Aït-Nouri is currently competing in the Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria and could be away from domestic football until as late as mid-February. This, of course, makes a potential January transfer more complicated but it hasn't stopped this season's title challengers from registering their interest.