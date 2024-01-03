Liverpool have decisions to make as they continue their push for another Premier League title.

The January transfer window is now open and so are Liverpool's potential options. Jurgen Klopp and his men have battled their way to the top of the Premier League table amid a tense title challenge. With the second half of the season now underway, there's very little room for error and Liverpool will not want to suffer another fine margin disappointment.

The Reds have been linked to a number of transfer targets in the lead up to the new year and their main points of interest have been midfielders and defenders. They splashed the cash during the summer on a complete engine room revamp but since then, they have been linked to other midfielders.

A man who has been on Liverpool's radar since the summer is André Trindade from Fluminense. The Reds were unable to strike a deal before now as the Brazilian outfit were unwilling to sell until January at the earliest. However, despite André being a top target for Liverpool, recent reports have claimed Fulham are now the leaders for his signature.

An update from journalist Ben Jacobs has also claimed that the Reds are 'not actively pursuing' the midfielder anymore. In fact, this season's title challengers have reportedly withdrawn their interest in a trio of former targets. As well as André, Liverpool have dropped off the scent of both Piero Hincapie and João Palhinha.

The latter has attracted a lot of attention from rivals clubs over the last few months, and in attempt to ward off any offers, Fulham have slapped a hefty £90 million price tag on his head. Liverpool have been on the look out for another defensive midfielder and Palhinha has found himself on a number of shopping lists but he is no longer in the plans of the Reds.

As for Hincapie, he is another player who has a few Premier League eyes on him right now. Liverpool's link with the centre-back has been a back and forth affair since the summer and the agent confirmed their interest in his client. However, the talks have now gone silent as Klopp and co reassess their options this month.

