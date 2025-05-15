Liverpool owners FSG handed stunning £360m boost to close gap on Man United

Liverpool are Premier League champions and it is no surprise that it has had a positive impact off the field.

The value of Liverpool has raised significantly against the backdrop of their Premier League title success, it has been suggested.

The Reds are still toasting a record-equalling 20th English championship. Arne Slot won the crown in his first season as head coach, with the silverware secured with four fixtures to spare following a 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

It proved a joyous occasion for supporters, who had waited 35 years to celebrate a title triumph in person, having been denied the chance in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was the ninth major trophy to be gleaned since Fenway Sports Group (FSG) purchased the club for £300 million in 2010. At the time of their transaction, Liverpool had fallen down the echelons in England and Europe following a ruinous period under previous owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett Jnr.

But 15 years later, the Reds are back rubbing shoulders with the elite. Improvements have been made on the pitch, sparked by the appointment of Jurgen Klopp as manager in October 2015. But off-the-field investment such as expanding Anfield to a 61,000 capacity and the £50 million AXA Training Centre have helped Liverpool push further.

And according to a new valuation released by American sport business outlet Sportico, the Reds' worth has increased. In its World's 50 Most Valuable Soccer Clubs 2025, Liverpool sit fourth behind Real Madrid, Manchester United and Barcelona. It is estimated that the Anfield outfit is valued at $5.59 billion, which equates to around £4.2 billion. That is a £360 million rise from the 2024 list, while they have closed the gap on Manchester United by £450 million.

Not only will winning the Premier League have resulted in the Reds' growth but a return to the Champions League this season. Slot's side will again be in Europe's most prestigious club competition next campaign. It also means that FSG's initial investment 15 years ago has increased by circa 1300 per cent.

In 2022, FSG did explore a sale of the club before selling a minority stake worth between £82m and £164m to Dynasty Equity in September 2023. The investment primarily was used to pay down bank debt incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic and capital expenses made to enhance Anfield, build the AXA Training Centre, repurchase Melwood training ground for Liverpool Women and transfer fees during the 2023 summer transfer window.

“Our long-term commitment to Liverpool remains as strong as ever,” said FSG president Mike Gordon. “We have always said that if there is an investment partner that is right for Liverpool then we would pursue the opportunity to help ensure the club’s long-term financial resiliency and future growth.

“We look forward to building upon the long-standing relationship with Dynasty to further strengthen the club’s financial position and sustain our ambitions for continued success on and off the pitch.”