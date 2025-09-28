Getty Images

This player had a huge Liverpool future ahead of him but it all came crumbling down.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have overseen plenty of memorable transfers over the years in a spectacular portfolio of good, bad and ugly deals.

Signing Mohamed Salah for £34 million and seeing him become one of the most devastating wingers in the world? Good. Spending a club record amount of money on Naby Keita only for him to leave for free after a largely underwhelming and injury prone tenure? Bad. The Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona saga? Definitely ugly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brazilian’s dramatic exit in 2018 has gone down as one of the most memorable transfer sagas of recent years. During Coutinho’s time at Liverpool, the club were heavily reliant on his goalscoring talent and the biggest crying shame is that his efforts weren’t enough to see the Reds win a trophy.

Sadly, few players were performing at the same level as Coutinho, unlike Arne Slot’s squad today and Jurgen Klopp’s eventual Champions League and Premier League winners. While the Brazilian played with the likes of Steven Gerrard and Sadio Mane in his earlier years, he was mainly stuck in the middle of the transition period between Brendan Rodgers’ lingering deadwood and Klopp’s progressive squad transformation.

What happened when Philippe Coutinho left Liverpool?

Pursuing his dream to play for Barcelona did not turn out to be the fairy tale Coutinho expected it to be. While a player of the Brazilian’s calibre certainly deserved to win trophies, how he left Liverpool still sits sour in the stomachs of Reds fans who once adored him.

The transfer request and ‘fake back injury’ saga riled supporters up. Coutinho was eventually sold to Barcelona for a mammoth £142 million, which will surely be viewed as a monumental regret from the Blaugrana in hindsight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The playmaker, previously endearingly dubbed Liverpool’s Little Magician, looked ready to cement himself as one of world football’s all-time greats with his move to Barca. Coutinho hit the ground running with 13 goal contributions in 18 La Liga appearances and and three in the Copa del Rey, including a goal and an assist in the final.

After winning two trophies in his first season and establishing himself as a regular moving into 2018/19 things plummeted downhill.

Coutinho was sent out on loan for the 2019/20 season with Bayern Munich as Barcelona decided they no longer had the space for him. He enjoyed a solid season in Germany and contributed to their treble-winning season, but the Bavarians opted not to sign him on a permanent deal.

Another loan deal came, seeing the Brazilian return to the Premier League with Aston Villa. He eventually joined full-time but his former pedigree held little weight with his new club. Coutinho struggled for a consistent starting role and soon enough, loan deals were a reality for him again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being sent out to Qatar side Al-Duhail, his career hit a full circle moment when he rejoined boyhood club Vasco da Gama. Aston Villa terminated his contract, allowing him to move to the Rio de Janeiro side for free last summer. Now 33, it’s likely Coutinho will see out his career where it started.

Philippe Coutinho fate played out as Jurgen Klopp predicted

Losing Coutinho was a huge blow for Liverpool fans but plenty of them were saying ‘we told you so’, after his career took a nose dive. Not only did the Reds sign two of their most influential players in recent years from his transfer money in Alisson and Virgil van Dijk, but Coutinho proved the words of Klopp to be absolutely spot on.

“Stay here and they will end up building a statue in your honour,” the former Reds manager said during the Barcelona transfer saga. “Go somewhere else, to Barcelona, to Bayern Munich, to Real Madrid, and you will be just another player. Here you can be something more.”

Indeed, there is no doubt Coutinho would have been part of the success under Klopp at Anfield has he stayed put. Fans’ love for him would have only grown and his status at the club would be similar to that of Salah, Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, Coutinho’s dream collapsed, he saw failed move after failed move and eventually had his contract torn up by Aston Villa to become a free agent. Meanwhile, those he once called a footballing family have lifted trophies without him and his chance at becoming a club legend anywhere has vanished.