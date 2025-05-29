Getty Images

Liverpool are preparing to bring in a familiar face as John Heitinga is set to leave the club.

Liverpool are lining up a sensational move to bring an Anfield icon back to the club as part of the coaching set-up for next season. As the Reds prepare to defend their Premier League title, Arne Slot is set to have a new figure supporting him behind the scenes.

Assistant coach John Heitinga is set to leave the club this summer after just one year , with one of the top jobs in the Netherlands calling his name. The Dutch coach will return to home soil and is expected to be unveiled as the new manager of Ajax by the end of the week.

But as one Dutch figure is set to depart, another has been linked with the soon-to-be vacant position. Liverpool icon Dirk Kuyt is reportedly at the top of the club’s list to replace the outgoing Heitinga.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are ‘planning’ to replace Heitinga with fan favourite Kuyt. The Reds are lining up a move to bring the former star back to his old stomping ground ahead of their title-defending season.

Kuyt has been working in Belgium as the manager of Pro League outfit Beerschot since 2023, but he is set to leave the side this summer.

The 44-year-old arrived at the club in December 2023 and guided them to the Challenger Pro League, Belgian’s second division, trophy and promotion to the top flight four months later.

Fans have been eager to see Liverpool icons return to the club in coaching roles. Prior to his dip in results, Steven Gerrard had been heavily discussed as the man to replace Jurgen Klopp, but his disappointing time with Aston Villa highlighted how he is not ready for such a huge step up.

Xabi Alonso was also linked with a return to Anfield prior to Slot’s arrival. After impressing with his triumph with Bayer Leverkusen, the Reds were exploring the idea of bringing him in to succeed Klopp.

Kuyt joined Liverpool as a player in 2006 and spent six years with the Reds. He is a frequent returning figure when Liverpool host the Legends matches as well.

Why is John Heitinga leaving Liverpool?

After a year with Liverpool, Heitinga is set to leave the club to pursue the role as head coach of Ajax. Fabrizio Romano wrote on social media that the Reds have ‘given permission’ for him to enter talks with the Eredivisie giants.

Slot has also made it clear that he would not stand in Heitinga’s way if he wanted to push for a chance at managing Ajax. The boss had a lot of praise for his assistant.

“One of the reasons why we work together is because we have so much in common, if it’s about playing style, game model or the changes we make during the game. John Heitinga is now here with me for the first half season and I couldn’t have wished for more. Very, if I say, talented, I do not even rate him high enough because he’s more than that already, he’s been a head coach himself but he’s still young,” Slot said earlier in the season.

Heitinga’s player career started at the Ajax academy and he spent seven years with the club at senior level before moving to Atletico Madrid. Following spells with Everton, Fulham and Hertha Berlin, the ex-defender returned to the Ajax to see out his career.

Heitinha had a brief stint in charge of Ajax as interim manager when Alfred Schreuder was sacked but the current Liverpool coach was left shocked when he was not taken on full-time after guiding them to third place and Europa League qualification.