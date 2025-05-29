Liverpool and Real Madrid are battling it out for Florian Wirtz | Getty Images

Liverpool and Real Madrid are both locked into this high profile transfer pursuit.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are closing in on their first deals of the summer transfer window but reports in Spain suggest they should still be looking over their shoulder when it comes to negotiating with Florian Wirtz.

The Reds have already made huge strides towards what is shaping up to be an impressive window for business. As the newly crowned Premier League champions, Liverpool are on the market for some blockbuster recruits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the confirmation that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be leaving the club, the Reds have wasted no time. His replacement has already been lined and according to the latest reports, a deal is all but finalised with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.

Liverpool have also swooped in as the surprise candidates to sign teammate Wirtz. While all signs have been pointing to an Anfield switch, the Spanish media suggests the fight is not over and Real Madrid may still be in the picture.

Real Madrid still fighting for Florian Wirtz

According to AS, there is still room and time for a curveball to be thrown into the Wirtz transfer saga. Real Madrid reportedly ‘have not lost hope’ in bringing the midfielder to the capital this summer.

Bayern Munich have seemingly already written off their chances of signing Wirtz. SPORT BILD reported earlier this week that the player had turned down the Bundesliga giants and ‘wants to join Liverpool’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, despite the promising stance from the Reds’ point of view, AS claims the ‘message reaching Madrid’ is that the deal is not yet finalised, leaving space for Los Blancos to continue a pursuit. Real Madrid ‘aren’t throwing in the towel’ on this transfer case and could still potentially pose a threat to Liverpool.

Wirtz is expected to cost a significant amount of money this summer. After contributing 16 goals and 15 assists this season, Bayer Leverkusen are naturally not letting him leave easy.

Liverpool are well aware of his quality and importance to the club and have opened the bidding with a reported initial offer in excess of €100 million (£85m).

Who will sign Florian Wirtz this summer?

As fans will be well aware, Real Madrid love to secure a free transfer when it’s possible. Los Blancos have already brought in the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe as free agents, and all signs are pointing to Alexander-Arnold following the same path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seems it’s only Madrid and Liverpool left in the running for Wirtz. Bayern Munich have accepted the snub and Manchester City have also pulled out of the race. However, even if Madrid are willing to pay the mega money for Wirtz, recent reports suggest he has already set his heart on moving to Anfield.

Earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the progress between Liverpool and the German international and supporters will be pleased to know it’s heading in the right direction.

“For Florian Wirtz, agreement with the player is done, conversations are underway with Bayer Leverkusen after first proposal. They are discussing the bonuses and all the details of this deal. For sure, they are working hard to get the Florian Wirtz deal done and it won’t take too long,” the transfer expert said in his recent YouTube updates.

“That’s the message coming from those close to the deal and my expectation remains for this deal to be completed for Florian Wirtz to Liverpool.”