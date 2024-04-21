Liverpool player ratings after Fulham win with two 'composed' 8/10s

Liverpool moved level on points with Premier League leaders Arsenal after Jurgen Klopp’s men came away from a tricky looking away day at Fulham with all three points.
Having watched the Gunners claimed a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday evening, The Reds knew exactly what they had to do at Craven Cottage and they rose to the challenge in some style.
Trent Alexander-Arnold got things underway just after the half-hour mark with a stunning free-kick but the Reds were pegged back just before half-time with a goal from full-back Timothy Castagne. Ryan Gravenberch restored the Reds lead eight minutes into the second-half before Diogo Jota killed off any thoughts of a comeback when he found the net with just over quarter of an hour remaining.
But how did Klopp’s men perform against Fulham? We hand out our players ratings after assessing a hard-earned win.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.