Liverpool player ratings after Fulham win with two 'composed' 8/10s

Liverpool moved level on points with Premier League leaders Arsenal after Jurgen Klopp’s men came away from a tricky looking away day at Fulham with all three points.

Having watched the Gunners claimed a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday evening, The Reds knew exactly what they had to do at Craven Cottage and they rose to the challenge in some style.

Trent Alexander-Arnold got things underway just after the half-hour mark with a stunning free-kick but the Reds were pegged back just before half-time with a goal from full-back Timothy Castagne. Ryan Gravenberch restored the Reds lead eight minutes into the second-half before Diogo Jota killed off any thoughts of a comeback when he found the net with just over quarter of an hour remaining.

But how did Klopp’s men perform against Fulham? We hand out our players ratings after assessing a hard-earned win.

1 . Alisson - 6 Did what was needed when called upon.

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8 Marked his return with a stunning strike and looks calm and composed throughout.

3 . Andy Robertson - 6 Some testing moments but looked comfortable.

4 . Jarell Quansah - 7 Looks firmly at ease in the Premier League and is a genuine prospect.