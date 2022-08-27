Liverpool kick started their season in fine style as they put nine past Bournemouth at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino starred as Liverpool belatedly grabbed their first victory of the new Premier League season by thrashing Bournemouth 9-0.

Having failed to win any of their opening three games of the campaign, the Reds desperately needed the confidence boost of three points against newly promoted opposition at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino scored twice and provided three assists. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

And they went further than that, doling out an absolute hammering to kick start what is hoped will be another title charge.

Goals from Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Firmino and Virgil van Dijk helped the hosts carve out a more-than-comfortable half-time lead.

Diaz and Firmino then both doubled their tallies after the break, as an own-goal from Chris Mepham and a strike from substitute Fabio Carvalho brought Klopp’s men close to double figures.

Check out the ratings from a straightforward victory for Liverpool below.

Alisson Becker - 6

Wasn't particularly busy on a day where Liverpool dominated from start to finish, but showed why they are able to play such a high line with some brilliant positioning to cut out balls over the top.

Alexander-Arnold***** - 8

Scored the sort of goal that makes you wonder whether he should have a pop from distance more frequently and forced Chris Mepham's own-goal with a typically wonderful delivery. Also refused to let anything come down his side during rare Bournemouth attacks.

Joe Gomez - 6

Didn't have much to do in truth, but still looked classy in doing it. If he keeps this up, the Englishman should have no trouble holding onto his place when Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate return.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Bullied the improbably large Kieffer Moore, passed the ball brilliantly, and scored a powerful header from a set-piece. The Dutchman could well be back to his imperious best.

Andy Robertson** - 7

Another who looked more like himself after a mixed start to the new season. A constant threat from the left-hand side with his tireless running and providing the inviting corner that Van Dijk so emphatically headed home.

Fabinho - 6

Dropped at Old Trafford, the Brazilian returned to show why he simply has to be a fixture of Liverpool's midfield. Bournemouth may not have had much to offer going forward, but that was because of the work of the likes of Fabinho in cutting off every available out ball.

Jordan Henderson**** - 6

Set the tempo in typical fashion with a few important pressures early doors and looked much better in and out of possession than at any point so far this season from there on in.

Harvey Elliott* - 7

The confidence boost of a brilliantly taken early goal helped him showcase that Liverpool may not need look elsewhere for the solution to their oft-discussed 'midfield issue'. A huge talent who, if he is not injured, was surely taken off at the break so that he might also start the next game.

Mohamed Salah - 8

Will be absolutely gutted that Liverpool scored nine and he somehow did not manage to get one, but the Egyptian was just as influential as ever here. Terrorised the Bournemouth defence from minute one, creating all the space that his teammates benefited from.

Roberto Firmino*** - 10

Criticised in the aftermath of defeat at Old Trafford, the Brazilian produced a masterclass as Liverpool cruised to victory. His assists for Harvey Elliott and Trent Alexander-Arnold may be considered generous, but to end the game with a hat-trick of those as well as two goals for himself summed up the scale of his contribution. Bournemouth just couldn’t live with a man who still has so much to offer to the Reds this season.

Luis Diaz - 8

Had found himself picking up the ball too far from goal in the early stages of the season but showed improvement in that regard to head home the opener here. Grabbed a second late on with another header after a performance full of hard work and thrilling dribbling.

*Sub 1 - Fabio Carvalho - 7

As has been the case in all of his sub appearances this season, the youngster looked sharp as a tack again here. Capped a lively 45-minute outing with a well-taken volley in front of the Kop to get off the mark for Liverpool.

**Sub 2 - Kostas Tsimikas - 7

Came on and grabbed two assists to bolster his reputation as one of the best back-ups in the business.

***Sub 3 - James Milner - 6

Somehow didn’t pick up his customary booking following his introduction as a substitute.

****Sub 4 - Stefan Bajcetic - 6

A competitive debut for the promising academy midfielder, who oozed composure.

*****Sub 5 - Bobby Clark - N/A