Liverpool fell to a 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp felt Liverpool's failure to be compact was their downfall in their chastening defeat to Napoli.

The Reds opened their Champions League Group A campaign with a 4-1 loss at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradonna.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp dejected during Liverpool’s loss to Napoli. Picture: Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Liverpool, who reached the final of the competition last season, found themselves three goals behind at half-time. And things wouldn't get much better as they suffered a sobering defeat.

Klopp rued his side's display. The Liverpool boss told BT Sport: “Tough to take - not too difficult to explain.

“First and foremost, Napoli played a really good game. That is the first explanation for that defeat.

“The two penalties we concede, both were maybe a bit unlucky, only one goes in then the next two goals we pretty much serve on a plate and should defend better in the first place and last moment.

“Then 3-0 down and having kind of chances, never really in the game. We were not compact defensively or offensively.

“Under Thiago (Alcantara) entered the pitch, I cannot remember one counter-pressing situation. We were too wide, we tried to solve the situation ourselves with a little dribbling here and there and were not connected.

“It was everything obvious. Why it happened is a question I cannot answer now. Give me a little bit of time to think a bit. It's a really tough cookie to take but, obviously, I'll have to take it."

Andy Robertson felt that Liverpool did not stay solid enough and deserved to be comprehensively beaten.

The left-back said: “We were miles too open, can’t come to a place like this and not be compact. We had chances, they had chances – they were the miles better team.

“When you’re a team that presses and you miss one challenge, you need one to follow it up and back his mate up.

“Too many times they got turned and they had big open spaces to run at us and send the ball in behind and cause our two centre-backs problems.

“Whether it was two-v-twos, three-v-twos. When you come away in a Champions League game, you can’t be wide open like that. We have to get back to basics, you have to be compact.