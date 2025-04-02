Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have their sights set on the title as they eye some more wins

Liverpool turned to Arne Slot last year as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp. The Dutchman had some big shoes to fill at Anfield. Prior to his switch to England, he caught the eye in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord.

The Reds are sat top of the Premier League title above Arsenal and are closing in on the trophy. They are nine points clear of the Gunners with nine fixtures left to play. The Merseyside outfit also have a game in hand on Mikel Arteta’s side after the Gunners recorded a 2-1 win over Fulham on Tuesday night. The victory has come at a cost, however, with more injury woes falling the way of Arteta’s side.

How many points do Liverpool need to win the Premier League title?

According to statistic experts Opta, Liverpool are predicted to get 89 points by the end of this season. They have a 98.28% chance now of winning the title. Arsenal are being tipped to get 78 points which means the Reds only need three more wins to secure top spot for good, assuming the forecast is correct.

That means if Slot’s men win their next three fixtures that may be enough. They are back in action on Wednesday night against rivals Everton. Fulham and West Ham then lie in store.

Opta predicts that Nottingham Forest and Manchester City will get into the top four, with Newcastle United, Chelsea, Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa missing out in the end. At the other end of the table, Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town are being backed to get relegated after just one year in the top flight, with Everton, West Ham and Wolves staying up at their expense.

What has Liverpool boss Arne Slot said ahead of Everton clash?

Liverpool’s last outing was their Carabao Cup final loss at Wembley to Newcastle United. They were beaten 2-1 by the Toon Army. The international break has given them a chance to rest and recover as they gear up to play Everton next.

Slot has written in his programme notes: "It feels like a long time since we last played a home league game, so hopefully the wait will only add to the sense of anticipation for what is always one of the biggest games of the season. Without dwelling too much on everything that happened before the international break, it is clear that a couple of important results went against us in both the Champions League and the Carabao Cup.

"In each case we congratulate our opponents in the knowledge that we have to use our own sense of disappointment in a positive way – starting tonight. We are now down to the final nine matches of a season in which the players, staff and supporters have already delivered so much and yet there is so much still to play for.”

He added: "The situation that we are in is the kind that we would all have wanted when our campaign began at Ipswich Town back in August, so now we must make the most of it. This means remaining focused on ourselves and our own results, not becoming distracted by anything else and reaching the standards that we know will be required in each and every game that we play.”