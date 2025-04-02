Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Arne Slot responded to questions about Federico Chiesa as Liverpool prepare to face Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot is hoping that the hiatus of Liverpool’s season will be the tonic for the mini-blip.

In the space of five days, the Reds went from harbouring ambitions of a three-trophy haul to being left in one competition. In fairness, their Premier League position can scarcely be bemoaned. They sit at the top of the table by 12 points - a position no-one expected when Slot succeeded Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, it was a disappointing week. There was no shame in exiting the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain on penalties. The frustration was more the fact that Liverpool got little reward for topping the new league format of Europe’s elite club competition. But there were some qualms about the Reds’ Carabao Cup final defeat by Newcastle United.

The Magpies are a strong outfit and were worthy winners. But the Reds’ performance at Wembley was insipid and a 2-1 scoreline was flattering. It was the first time this season Liverpool suffered back-to-back losses. If the Reds are to ensure that the title is yielded with the minimum of fuss in the remaining nine games, improvements are required - particularly in the final third.

Liverpool have been prolific for the majority of the campaign, scoring 106 goals in all competitions. But their output in attack has dried up somewhat. Granted, the Reds have not been firing blanks and netted in all but two matches this term - against PSG in the last-16 second leg and the other in a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest last September. However, the fact that the majority of their frontmen’s form has dropped cannot be denied. Mo Salah has bagged 32 times throughout the season. While he was subdued against PSG and Newcastle, a shared responsibility is required. Salah will have quiet matches and it’s paramount that others take up the mantle when that is the case.

Luis Diaz has found the target just once since the turn of the year and Diogo Jota only twice - and not for eight games. Darwin Nunez, meanwhile, has been on the scoresheet just seven times this term and continues to be overlooked for the centre-forward role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Granted, the injury to Cody Gakpo hampered Liverpool. He is the 16-goal second top scorer and is enjoying his best campaign since arriving from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023. But the striker position is somewhat of an issue. By his own admission, Jota is out of form. Nunez, on the other hand, is not quite fancied by Slot given he’s made only seven league starters - the past two against relegation-bound Southampton and Leicester City.

It is understandable why sections of fans are asking for Federico Chiesa to be given a chance to spearhead the attack. The Italian has had his own problems since signing from Juventus last summer. He arrived short of fitness and then had injury problems. But despite being available from mid-December, he has remained sixth choice in Slot’s forward pecking order. Chiesa is still to make his full Premier League bow and has made a meagre 11 outings in total.

Yet his consolation goal against Newcastle was a glimpse of what he could offer. He took up a good position, timed his run and showed composure to beat Magpies goalkeeper Nick Pope. Since that intervention, there are portions of Kopites who have clamoured for Chiesa to be handed an opportunity in the starting line-up.

In truth, it would be a bold call for the ex-Fiorentina man to start such a heated occasion as the Merseyside derby against Everton tonight. Chiesa didn’t even make the match-day squad for the 2-2 draw at Goodison Park less than two months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he does have one advantage on his side. Of the available players, Chiesa was the solitary member of Liverpool’s squad who did not head off on international duty. Ryan Gravenberch returned with a minor injury after initially linking up with the Netherlands, Alisson Becker jetted back to Merseyside after a head collision for Brazil and Jarell Quansah did not play for England in their two World Cup qualifiers. However, Chiesa is the only one deemed to have had a proper break and it seems there would be no better time to unleash Chiesa. He has had respite while Jota was part of Portugal’s squad, Gakpo played twice for Holland and Diaz and Nunez jetted to South America and back.

At his pre-match press conference Slot was asked about the chances of Chiesa starting against Everton. But it appears that the 27-year-old is chiefly considered for the right-wing role, which Salah firmly occupies, and is not being considered as a No.9 solution. The Liverpool supremo said: “At the moment, he is in competition with Mo Salah and I don’t think you can deny Mo has had quite a good season. That makes it sometimes tough for him but we know we can trust him when we need him.”

Given what is in his favour, it appears it could well be now or never if Chiesa is to get an opportunity from the outset for Liverpool.