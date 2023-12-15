Jurgen Klopp's side topped their group which means they advance directly to the Last 16 alongside the likes of West Ham, Brighton and Rangers.

Liverpool concluded their UEFA Europa League group stage fixtures last night in underwhelming fashion as they lost 2-1 away to Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium.

However, that didn't prevent Jurgen Klopp's side not only progressing but also going through as group winners. Topping the group is important as it means they avoid an extra two-legged fixture in the competition's Knockout Play-Off round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Had they finished second in the group they would have but instead they advance directly to the Last 16 along with the seven other group winners including Premier League rivals West Ham and Brighton as well as Rangers. Here is everything Reds' fans need to know about when the draw for both the knockout play-off round and the Last 16 will take place and who they could end up facing:

When is the Europa League Last 16 draw and how does it work?

The Europa League knockout play-off draw will be held on Monday, December 18 at 12:00 GMT. It will take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

The Europa League group stage runners-up will be seeded and drawn against teams who finished third in the Champions League group stages and teams from the same country cannot be drawn together. Liverpool, and the other seven Europa League group stage winners advance straight to the Last 16 phase.

The play-offs will be played on February 15 and 22, 2024 before the draw for the Last 16 is held on 23 February.

Who is in the Europa League Last 16 and the knockout play-off?

Advertisement

Advertisement

These are the eight clubs, including Liverpool, who have already qualified for the Last 16 stage by winning their Europa League group:

Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen

Brighton

Liverpool

Rangers

Villarreal

Slavia Prague

West Ham

These are the 16 teams who will feature in Monday's knockout play-off stage draw with the eight winners advancing to make up the last 16:

Seeded

Freiburg

Marseille

Qarabag

Rennes

Roma

Sparta Prague

Sporting Lisbon

Toulouse

Unseeded

Benfica

Braga

Feyenoord

Galatasaray

Lens

Milan

Shakhtar Donetsk

Young Boys

Is the Last 16 draw seeded?

Yes, Liverpool and the other seven group stage winners will be seeded for the Last 16 draw and the knockout play-off round winners will be unseeded. That means Liverpool will not come up against the likes of Rangers, West Ham or Brighton. Teams from the same country once again cannot be drawn together but, with no English clubs involved in the play-off knockout round that should not impact the Reds.

When are the Europa League Last 16 fixtures being played?

The first legs of the Europa League Last 16 will be played on March 7, 2024. The second legs will then be played on March 14, 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These are the dates for the later sages of the competition after the Last 16:

Quarter-finals: 11 and 18 April 2024

Semi-finals: 2 and 9 May 2024

Final: 22 May 2024