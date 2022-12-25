What are the stats experts saying about Liverpool’s predicted finish in the Premier League table?

Liverpool will resume their Premier League campaign with a tough-looking teatime trip to Aston Villa on Boxing Day as Jurgen Klopp’s men look to push on during the second half of the season.

The Reds were sat in sixth place in the table ahead of the World Cup break and were seven days adrift of the Champions League places when the attention of the world turns towards events in Qatar last month. However, there were signs of an improvement in form ahead of the break as the Reds claimed maximum points from games against Southampton and top four rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Although another challenge for the Premier League title looks unlikely, the second half of the season promises much excitement as Klopp’s men look to force their way back into the race for a Champions League spot. LiverpoolWorld takes a look at how the table could look when the season comes to an end with the help of the stats experts at FiveThirtyEight.

1. GettyImages-1242336027.jpg This is how the Premier League table is predicted to look at the end of the 2022/23 season. Photo Sales

2. Relegated: Nottingham Forest Predicted points: 32 Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

3. Relegated: Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted points: 33 Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

4. Relegated: AFC Bournemouth Predicted points: 36 Photo Sales