All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as the Reds pick up the pieces from their defeat to Manchester City.

Liverpool are now counting down the days until the Premier League returns after finally getting back to competitive action.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield.

Bellingham blow

Liverpool are said to have slipped behind in their race to sign Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham is said to be a target of the Reds ahead of the summer window, but they are not alone in expressing an interest. According to German outlet BILD, Liverpool have lost ground in their bid to land the midfielder, now only given a ‘moderate’ chance of landing the young star.

That will be a big boost to some of the other clubs who have been linked, including Real Madrid, who are said to be favourites, and others.

Enzo claims shut down

Liverpool don’t appear to be close to a deal for Benfica star Enzo Fernandez despite recent reports. There were claims earlier this week that the Reds have made an offer worth more than £87million, and that an agreement could be close for the Argentina World Cup star. But according to Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepúlveda via SportsWitness, claims that Liverpool have reached an agreement are ‘completely false’.

