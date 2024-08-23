Getty Images

Liverpool vs Brentford team news: How Liverpool could line-up against Brentford for their first Premier League home game of the season.

Liverpool’s first game at Anfield this season begins with the visit of Brentford on Sunday (14:00 BST).

The Reds enjoyed a comfortable opening weekend victory over Ipswich Town thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah. It gave Arne Slot the perfect start heading into his first home game at Anfield, a stadium in which he will want to make a fortress across his time at the helm. They face a Brentford side full of confidence, however, after they overcame Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace at home last week.

Having already conducted two business deals this window, Liverpool and Brentford have a certain familiarity with each other. Fabio Carvalho could be in line to face his former club after making his debut off the bench last time out. Defender Sepp van den Berg also completed a move on Thursday but it is unclear whether he will be ready to face his former side. Liverpool have a fully fit squad to choose from apart from a one small doubt, as Jarell Quansah has struggled with a minor injury this week, but any XI Slot selects will be an imposing one.

With everything in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Alisson Becker

While reports are claiming the Reds will sign Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili before the window shuts, the Brazilian remain the number one at Anfield and will be until the Georgian arrives at the club after another season away on loan.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Displaying his quality last weekend on the ball, he will get plenty of chances to create against Brentford. He must be wary of the tricky Kevin Schade who is direct, skilful and not fearful of any full-back.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Slipping effortlessly back into his role, Van Dijk was imperious last weekend and produced some breath-taking long balls that set Salah away.

CB - Ibrahim Konate

The Frenchman replaced Quansah at half-time and helped Liverpool to regain total control of the game, according to Slot. His experience will be needed against a tricky front line that are strong on the counter-attack.

LB - Andy Robertson

Back to full sharpness, fans love the rugged Scotsman who always gives 110%. This is the type of game where he can influence proceedings but he will have to be wary of the threat of Bryan Mbuemo, who began the season in fine form.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Looking to build on a promising start last week, the Dutchman could become the number six option this season if Liverpool don’t sign anyone. This will be a step up in class in terms of quality coming at him and the level of pressing and it will be a great chance to prove himself again.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Easing into the season, he will be key for helping Gravenberch to continue his strong start in the deeper position. He offers defensive help and a consistent passing option and he remains a key figure in the side.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Playing in a more advanced role last weekend, he looked more comfortable given that was closer to his role at ex-club RB Leipzig. He created three chances and will be key against a stacked Brentford side that will look to sit deep and hit them on the break.

RW - Mohamed Salah

It was business as usual for Salah against Ipswich, netting his ninth goal on an opening weekend of a Premier League season. He managed goals home and away against Thomas Frank’s side last year and could well find himself on the scoresheet again.

ST - Diogo Jota

Having netted in the opener, he looks set to start again. Granted, he’s up against an imposing figure in Ethan Pinnock but his movement and quick feet should cause issues for the physical defensive line.

LW - Cody Gakpo

Perhaps a bold claim, but Diaz was often wasteful against Ipswich despite his energy and commitment. It feels like a matter of time before Gakpo is given a go in the side as he could strike up a strong relationship and affinity for Slot’s style of play. With Manchester United to come next week, this is his only chance to give the Dutchman a go in a game where they should dominate possession.

Substitutes: Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Diaz, Nunez.