https://www.3addedminutes.com/sport/football/napoli-are-stuttering-but-still-stand-brink-champions-league-history-4107616 | Getty Images

Liverpool vs Brentford: The Brentford boss spoke at his press conference ahead of their clash at Anfield.

Thomas Frank refused to rule out the return of Ivan Toney for Brentford’s trip to face Liverpool this weekend.

Brentford enjoyed an opening day victory over Crystal Palace thanks to goals from Bryan Mbuemo and Yoane Wissa. However, they have lost four of their last five games against Liverpool, including a 3-0 defeat at Anfield last season. Arne Slot’s side began with a comfortable win over Ipswich Town and the fans are awaiting the first game of the new era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool vs Brentford team news:

In terms of team news, Ivan Toney could feature this weekend, according to Frank. The 28-year-old has been subject to intense speculation over a move away and he was left out of the matchday squad for the win over Crystal Palace.

However, the Bees’ bees refused to rule out his presence at Anfield this weekend. “Who knows? Let’s see. Ivan trained the whole week with a good attitude in every respect. He could be here after the 30th, he could not be. Everything is up in the air.” The longer term absentees include Josh Dasilva, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey and summer signing Igor Thiago.

For Liverpool, Slot revealed the extent of his team news with Jarell Quansah being the only notable absence ahead of the weekend. He reportedly picked up an injury during training on Tuesday and couldn’t train on Wednesday and looks unlikely to feature. Ibrahim Konate can continue at the back after he came on for Quansah in the second half of their win over Ipswich Town.

Loading....

The two clubs have engaged in two separate deals so far this summer: the signings of Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg. Financially, both were very profitable deals for Liverpool as both combined for a total of near to £40m. Alongside the sale of Bobby Clark to RB Salzburg and the money received from the sell-on-clause with Dominic Solanke, Richard Hughes and co have enjoyed a strong summer from a selling standpoint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neither of the Brentford signings looked likely to grace the first-team and it looks to be the right moves for their careers. Carvalho could feature against Liverpool having made his debut off the bench last weekend and it’s unclear if Van den Berg will be able to, given the short turnaround time from signing late on Thursday evening.