Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool runs with the ball | Getty Images

How Arne Slot might set his Liverpool side up to face Newcastle United on Monday.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are preparing to round off the latest Premier League game-week with a highly anticipated clash with Newcastle United.

The Reds will walk out into the fiery cauldron that is St James’ Park on Monday, in what some are branding the ‘Alexander Isak derby’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Swede in question will not feature for the Magpies, as his turbulent transfer saga continues to rock the headlines. Isak recently posted a bombshell statement on Instagram, mentioning how ‘promises had been broken’ and ‘trust had been lost’ at the club.

Newcastle followed up with their own statement, responding that ‘no commitment’ had been made to Isak regarding him leaving the club.

“As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired. We do not foresee those conditions being met,” the statement continued.

Despite publicly sharing their ‘disappointment’ over Isak’s statement, Newcastle and Eddie Howe remain hopeful he will return to the team at some point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool injury news ahead of Newcastle United

Arne Slot is already facing an injury issue as both of his natural right-backs could be absent for the visit to Tyneside. The boss confirmed in his latest press conference that he will be without Jeremie Frimpong, who picked up a hamstring injury during their opening clash with Bournemouth.

Slot also revealed Conor Bradley had ‘only trained for a few minutes’ on Thursday, which could see Monday come too soon for him to return and start in what will more than likely be a very physically demanding game.

As for Joe Gomez, the centre-back has proven his ability to perform on the right on multiple occasions. However, having missed three consecutive days of training, Slot has said they will need to wait until Monday to ‘see if he can start’.

With Frimpong out and doubts hanging over both Bradley and Gomez, the manager may have to reliable on a makeshift right-back to see Liverpool through Monday’s game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a boost for the Reds, Ryan Gravenberch will be eligible for selection, having served his card suspension.

Liverpool predicted XI to face Newcastle

Slot has already admitted he can rely on both Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai to fill in at right-back when necessary. The latter could be on standby to slip out of his usual position in midfield and fill in on the right of the defence.

Szoboszlai often played out wide on both the right and left during his time at RB Leipzig. He also played at right-back during Liverpool’s pre-season meeting with Stoke City, so he could get the nod there on Monday, should both Bradley and Gomez be unfit to start.

Gravenberch will be expected to return to the lineup after missing the opener against Bournemouth. As a key figure during Slot’s first season, the manager will be pleased to have the Dutchman back in contention. He and Alexis Mac Allister will support the backline as well as Florian Wirtz, who will help Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo feed fellow new signing Hugo Ekitike in attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Predicted Liverpool lineup: Alisson; Dominik Szoboszlai, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Hugo Ekitike.

In other news, Stubborn Newcastle 'baffled' Liverpool signed Hugo Ekitike as Magpies try to shift narrative over Alexander Isak