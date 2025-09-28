Eddie Nketiah of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on September 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool conceded a 97th-minute goal to condemn them to a 2-1 loss against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Arne Slot did not name the player who he felt was overzealous for Crystal Palace's late winner.

But the Liverpool boss did make a point that he was unhappy with the individual. Slot offered the information freely after the Reds' 2-1 defeat when he was asked if his thoughts were to go for victory following Federico Chiesa's 87th-minute equaliser, which had appeared to rescue a point.

The Dutchman admitted that the player at fault should he focused on defending the long throw-in given it was the last attack of the game, rather than still thinking Liverpool could snatch another late winner. As a consequence, Eddie Nketiah was able to bag in the 97th minute to give Palace a deserved triumph.

Slot said: "We had a lot of attacking players in our line-up at that moment of time, but I don't think many things happened in the extra time. It was, by the way, the extra time of the extra time when we conceded, which I think was fair because they made a substitution so then you add half a minute extra.

"I don't know exactly when they scored but I assume that was between 96 and 96:30. Then we can only blame ourselves by defending it the way we did. One of our players decided to run out because he wanted to play a counter-attack, which was of no use because time was up so it was only about defending. Maybe we were too offensively minded. Not we, one player, was too offensively minded in that moment, which led to them scoring the winner, us losing the game."

Who did Slot mean?

Clearly, Slot and his backroom team quickly analysed Nketiah's goal, which ended Liverpool's perfect start to their Premier League title defence. The Anfield supremo opted not to single out the player who was seemingly at fault. That is not Slot's style. But it seems he had to get his frustrations off his chest.

Assessing the footage from Nketiah's goal, it appears that the finger might be pointed at Jeremie Frimpong. The Netherlands international was marking Nketiah from Chris Richards' throw-in and when Liverpool partially cleared, he left the Palace striker at the back post as he tried to get forward. Nketiah kept his cool to fire beyond Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

However, Cody Gakpo was also spotted racing clear after the initial header away. Gakpo was in the centre of the box, although Will Hughes' header back into the Liverpool area went away from the winger’s zone his was occupying.

On X, the account for tactx.com, which provides ‘ in-depth football analysis and creating football training practices for coaches at all levels’ suggested that Frimpong and Curtis Jones could be to blame. The post said: “Frimpong and Jones are certainly two of the players that Slot is aiming his criticism at.”

Regardless, Liverpool must rectify their vulnerability from set-pieces that has developed this campaign. Of the seven league goals they have conceded, four have been from dead-ball scenarios.