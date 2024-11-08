The latest transfer speculation from Liverpool as the Reds are linked with a surprise move for a former target.

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a ‘first offer’ to land Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni - almost two years after they were first linked with the France international.

The Reds were said to have agreed personal terms with the then-Monaco star during the summer of 2022 but were unable to complete the move as Tchouameni completed a £70m switch to the Spanish capital. The 24-year-old has enjoyed an overwhelmingly successful spell with Real by winning La Liga, the Champions League, Copa Del Rey, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Spanish Super Cup over the last two seasons.

Despite his success, Spanish news outlet Fichajes have now suggested the midfielder is ‘getting closer and closer’ to leaving Real and that has led to Liverpool preparing an initial offer of around £53m to land a long-term transfer target.

Arne Slot was believed to be keen to add to his midfield ranks during the summer transfer window and there were widespread reports linking the Reds with a move for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi after he played a part in helping Spain to their Euro 2024 win. However, the midfielder was said to have rejected a move to Anfield - and that handed an unexpected opportunity to Ryan Gravenberch to shine in the ‘number six’ role. The former Ajax and Bayern Munich star has grasped the opportunity with both hands and has played the entire 90 minutes of every single one of Liverpool’s Premier League and Champions League fixtures.

Speaking about his transition to a slightly new role in midfielder, he told The Daily Mail: “After the Euros he (Arne Slot) called me and said he wanted to give me a chance – then he said, "I want you to focus on the number eight but I also want to see you in the number six. My reaction was really good… it doesn't really matter where you play as long as you play. When I came here, in my mind... the coach (Klopp) didn't say to me, "OK, you will get a starting XI position" – so it was already in my head that I would get my chances, that my time would come.”