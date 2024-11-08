Liverpool team news: The Liverpool boss spoke to the media ahead of their clash with Aston Villa this weekend.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has confirmed that they will welcome back players after the international break, rather than for this weekend.

The Reds welcome Aston Villa to Anfield on Saturday evening in the Premier League, in what is their final game before the final international break of the year. Having enjoyed a dominant victory over Bayer Leverkusen during the week, Slot will want to maintain their winning form to keep their lead at the top of the league table.

While Villa have endured a difficult spell in comparison; a defeat to Brugge in the Champions League followed back-to-back defeats in the league against Tottenham and the EFL Cup against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool team news

Slot confirmed that Jota will be back within the first or second week after the international break having missed all of their games since October 20, when they beat Chelsea at Anfield. Harvey Elliott has missed most of the season so far and last featured off the bench in the win over Brentford in August. An ankle issue has been the cause of his lay-off but he is primed to return after the international break.

For Federico Chiesa, he hasn’t featured since the EFL Cup win over West Ham United at the end of September and Alisson Becker has been out of action since early October with a hamstring issue and, like the others, is expected back at some point after the break.

Aston Villa news

There were two notable absences from their midweek defeat to Club Brugge as Matty Cash and Ross Barkley both missed out and it is likely Unai Emery won’t be able to call upon the duo for the trip to Anfield. Having made a few changes during the defeat on Belgium, we are likely to see the return of Jacob Ramsey, Amadou Onana and Pau Torres back in the starting line-up.