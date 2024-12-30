Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have opened their options to signing a new centre-back following another injury setback.

Liverpool will enter the new year with a big advantage at the top of the Premier League table following their results over the festive period. Along with their three consecutive wins from December 22nd, the Reds were handed a boost as Chelsea dropped points on two occasions, including their Boxing Day defeat to Fulham. The Blues had previously been Liverpool’s closest rivals, with just two points between the two sides.

Now, the minimum points advantage Liverpool will take into 2025 is six, and they are still due to play the rescheduled Merseyside Derby. However, while the results have been going in Arne Slot’s favour, injury setbacks have not been so kind. The Reds have already recorded several significant blows so far this season and the West Ham match brought another fitness concern.

Joe Gomez was forced off the pitch before half-time at the London Stadium and Slot has confirmed he will be ‘out for quite a bit’ as he recovers from a hamstring issue. Gomez had already been filling in for the absent Ibrahima Konaté, who is still yet to return from a knee injury. This leaves just Jarell Quansah to partner Virgil van Dijk. Konaté could return in January but as Liverpool continue their title charge, the injury setbacks become all the more concerning each time. The Reds were not initially expected to make much of a splash in the winter window but rumours have been circulating rapidly in recent weeks.

Amid their fitness worries across the backline, Liverpool could branch out and recruit a new centre-back to aid their title push. Long-standing Marc Guehi is once again in the headlines and Fichajes has reported that Slot’s side have ‘stepped up their pursuit’ of the Crystal Palace star. Signing new options in defence has become a priority for Liverpool and they are now ‘prepared’ to make a ‘significant’ bid of £65 million in attempt to sign Guehi. The report claims that the Eagles, who have struggled with just four wins this season, could sell their star defender if the right offer comes in.

Palace could negotiate a higher fee though, as Liverpool haven’t been the only club interested in Guehi over recent months. The 24-year-old Selhurst Park mainstay has been on the radar of Manchester United and Arsenal, among others following a standout 2023/24 season.

Newcastle United were also among the interested parties looking to sign Guehi over the summer and beyond. At one point, Palace had quoted a £75 million fee for the defender having rejected multiple offers from the Magpies. It was reported back in August that the Eagles were preparing to reject a fourth bid from Newcastle worth £65 million, which is the sum Liverpool are reportedly looking to offer.

However, Guehi’s contract runs out in 2026 and his price tag will likely drop next summer, once he enters the final 12 months of his terms. Palace may have to settle for less than what they had previously wanted for the England international, or risk even lowers offers coming their way at a later date.