The latest news headlines from Liverpool ahead of Merseyside derby

Liverpool will have to wait until Monday to see whether they can put an end to their poor record in the Premier League. The Reds go into the Merseyside derby without a league win this year.

Their last victory came against Leicester City in December and they have since suffered defeats to Brentford, Brighton and Wolves. Meanwhile, Everton head into Monday’s clash off the back of a shock 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahead of the derby, we take a look at today’s headlines from Anfield...

Liverpool to sell Matip

Liverpool are preparing to sell Joel Matip this summer, according to Football Insider. The club are said to be willing to accept an offer of around £15 million for the defender.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matip joined the Reds on a free transfer in 2016 and went onto establish himself as one of the Premier League’s best centre-backs as he helped them win the top flight title, as well as the Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup - making over 180 appearances in the process. However, Matip has struggled to replicate his previous form this season and Liverpool could now look to cash in ahead of his contract expiry in 2024.

The 31-year-old has made only seven starts in the Premier League this term and Liverpool’s disastrous campaign could see the club give their ageing squad a revamp this summer. Matip’s market value will dramatically plummet when he enters the final 12 months of his deal, so a departure could be on the cards.

Emre Can on Klopp

Emre Can has opened up on his time working under Jurgen Klopp - almost five years after his departure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The midfielder joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 and became a regular under Brendan Rodgers before continuing his impressive form under Klopp. After making 167 appearances for the Reds, Can joined Juventus in 2018.

Reflecting on his time in England during an interview with The Athletic, Can said: “When I think back to my time in England, I always tell everyone how much running we did. We were up and down, all day. At the beginning, the quality wasn’t super high, but in the last two seasons we had a superb team that also understood the importance of hard graft.

“You had no choice under Kloppo. He was very challenging. If you didn’t get to the second ball, for example, he would scream and the next time, you really made sure that you got there, double-quick. If you didn’t run all day, you found yourself on the bench or in the stands in no time.

“I learned that you can’t do anything without hard work. When the whole team do it, it’s easier, it’s a beautiful thing. That’s what we need to do here. Everyone needs to run, everyone needs to understand that there’s no other way.”

Advertisement

Advertisement