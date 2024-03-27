Liverpool have been linked to a number of exciting transfer targets ahead of the rapidly approaching summer window. With Michael Edwards returning in a new role and the imminent arrival of new sporting director Richard Hughes, Reds fans are expecting a busy window.

There is also the dreaded farewell to Jurgen Klopp as he prepares to leave Anfield at the end of the season. Ahead of his pending departure, there is some uncertainty over whether some key players might follow him out the door.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main name being discussed is of course, Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian was the subject of intense interest from Saudi Arabia last summer, who are still pushing to make him the league's marquee signing. Al-Ittihad, the same club that signed Fabinho for £40 million in July, offered a mammoth £150 million for Salah. There were also talks of a follow-up world record £225 million bid but after exhausting their resources on restructuring the midfield, Liverpool were in no position to replace a player as important as Salah.

Now, the 31-year-old is approaching the final 12 months of his current contract. There have been murmurs that talks are being held over a new deal but nothing concrete has emerged. If Salah opts not to pen new terms, Liverpool have no choice but to cash in this summer, or risk losing him for free next year.

Potential replacement targets have been identified just in case he does leave and one man who has been listed is Real Madrid's Rodrygo. A recent report has claimed that Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal have all expressed interest in the Brazilian ahead of the arrivals of Kylian Mbappé and Endrick.

Rodrygo has 13 goals and eight assists in all competitions so far this season and according to an update from Spanish outlet Nacional (via Football365), Liverpool have 'raised' their offer for the 23-year-old winger. The Reds had reportedly bid €60 million (£51.4m) for the Madrid star but have since increased the cash to €80 million (£68.5m) after their initial offer was rejected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad