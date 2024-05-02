A new chapter for Liverpool Football Club is on the horizon and approaching quickly as Jurgen Klopp prepares to say his final farewells. The manager will step down from the role he has occupied for nine years at the end of this season, following his announcement back in January.

Klopp admitted at the beginning of the year that he is ‘running out of energy’ to do the job and that this season will be his last in the Liverpool dugout. He has stressed that he will ‘never, ever manage a different club in England’ and if he was asked about coaching again in general, right now he would say no.

This doesn’t soften the blow of his departure, of course, but the club must look to build towards a future once Klopp passes the torch. A number of candidates have been linked with the soon-to-be vacant position, including former Red Xabi Alonso, but the man who has emerged on top is Arne Slot.

Last week, Football Insider reported that Liverpool have ‘agreed to pay Feyenoord nearly £10 million’ in compensation to pluck the 45-year-old from Feyenoord Rotterdam and bring him to Merseyside. The Reds have also been working on bringing Slot’s staff with him in the move, as the likes of Pepijn Lijnders will also follow Klopp out the door.

The latest information from Football Insider reports that Liverpool have reached ‘full agreements’ with Feyenoord assistant manager Sipke Hulshoff, head of performance Ruben Peeters and analyst Etienne Reijnen. If all comes to fruition, the trio will replace the outgoing Lijnders, Peter Krawietz and Andreas Kornmayer.

With a clean sweep of backroom staff, the return of Michael Edwards, and Richard Hughes arriving as the new sporting director, Liverpool are entering uncertain but exciting waters. The Reds have a huge summer of change charging straight for them and they are expected to make some significant alterations to the squad as well as they hope to attack their first season without Klopp.

