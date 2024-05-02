Liverpool already told 'the sky is the limit' for Arne Slot's potential first signing

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot. (Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a summer switch for Crysencio Summerville.

Reports have suggested that incoming Reds boss Arne Slot is interested in the Leeds United forward. Summerville came through the ranks at Feyenoord, the club Slot will leave to take the Anfield hot seat, before joining Leeds in the summer of 2020.

This season, the 22-year-old has been a key figure in the Whites’ bid for promotion back to the Premier League. Summerville has recorded 20 goals and 10 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions. As a result, he was named the Championship Player of the Year.

Speaking to the Here We Go Podcast, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that Liverpool have sent scouts to watch the Holland under-21 international.

Leeds would undoubtedly be desperate to keep Summerville, who has two years remaining on his Elland Road contract. And Whites boss Daniel Farke has already spoken about the potential of former ADO Den Haag loanee. Speaking to Sky Sports in February, Farke revealed that the ‘sky is the limit’ for Summerville.

“He is playing an outstanding season in terms of performances, end product and also his willingness to work for the team, to be there and deliver on a daily basis even in training, otherwise you can’t deliver consistency in this league,” said Farke.

