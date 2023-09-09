The former Manchester United midfielder was asked about who has the best out of the three legends.

Paul Scholes has given a shockingly honest answer to end the midfield debate between himself, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

The infamous question is one that fans have been butting heads on for years with all three being highly accomplished and brilliant past players.

It will always be a travesty that the three couldn’t work it out at international level as England would have surely had the best midfield three in the world.

Speaking in an interview with FIVE, Scholes admitted he doesn’t believe he could have done what Gerrard did in a Liverpool shirt.

“I can’t answer that! Gerrard’s a great player,” he joked when asked to give his assessment on the debate.

“I’m not saying myself, we’re different, very different. He’s an athlete, he was more of a match-winner, but he was probably in a team where he had to be.

“I was more part of a team, he was more individual, I think.

“I wouldn’t be able to do what he did at Liverpool, whether he could do what I did at United, I don’t know; I don’t see why not. I don’t think I could do what he did at Liverpool.”

Scholes won 25 trophies and played 716 times for United, scoring 155 times and assisting on 81 occasions.

For Lampard, it was 13 trophies, four clubs, 897 games, 268 goals and 171 assists in a glittering career where he was known for his ability to score from midfield consistently year after year.

However, Liverpool fans have a strange case for Gerrard being the best of the lot; having won less trophies across his career at Liverpool and LA Galaxy, he was placed in a weaker overall side than the might of Chelsea and United.

Gerrard played 749 times in total, with 710 of those coming for Liverpool scoring 186 times and providing 157 assists for his boyhood club.