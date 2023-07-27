Liverpool’s latest departure is definitely a sore one — Jordan Henderson has bid an emotional farewell to Anfield after 12 years and will be heading to Saudi Arabia to start his next chapter. Fabinho won’t be far behind him either based on recent reports that his transfer to Al-Ittihad is back on.

This will leave Jurgen Klopp scrambling to replace his most senior midfielders before the transfer window slams shut. There are plenty of names linked with a move to the Merseyside outfit, so bringing in some new additions to the engine room shouldn’t be too tricky for the Reds. They are also on the market for a new defender and there’s been a new update in this area as they look ahead to the upcoming Premier League term.

According to Spanish outlet Nacional (via Football365), Liverpool are set to submit a new bid for Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen after having a €30 million (£26m) offer ‘immediately rejected’ by the Catalonians. The Reds are in pursuit of the centre-back after a ‘personal request by Klopp’ and they will revisit their bid ‘in the coming days.’

Their second offer will reportedly be worth €50 million (£43m), which will be a huge profit from Barca considering they signed Christensen for free last summer from Chelsea. The Danish international spent eight years at Stamford Bridge but his time in the starting lineup was inconsistent.