All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp and his men prepare to return for pre-season.

The Liverpool stars are now enjoying the final days of their holidays ahead of the start of pre-season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will return next week to prepare for the coming season, armed with new signings Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho.

The Reds will be without Sadio Mane, who is now at Bayern Munich, but it’s hoped Nunez can fill the void following his big-money move from Benfica.

We could yet see further incomings this summer, while Klopp may also want to trim his squad before the deadline.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield:

Firmino interest

Juventus are said to want Liverpool star Roberto Firmino as part of a swap deal for midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot is out of contract next year, and it has been rumoured that the Reds could try to trade Naby Keita for the Frenchman.

But CMW are now saying Juventus are more interested in signing Firmino.

Liverpool are unlikely to entertain that interest, with Rabiot reportedly being available for between £13million and £17million.

Milner rejects interest

James Milner is said to have turned down offers from elsewhere to extend his Anfield stay.

According to Goal, the midfielder’s former clubs Aston Villa and Newcastle United both submitted proposals this summer.

But Milner is happy on Merseyside and has decided to stick around for another year, extending his contract to cover the coming season.

Williams could be sold

Liverpool may have rejected an offer for Neco Williams this summer, but they could yet sell the Welshman.

According to The Athletic, the Reds rejected a £15million bid from Nottingham Forest, but £4million of that bid was made up of add-ons.